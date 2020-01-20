Numerati® Partners' Samantha Kappagoda Presented at the Barclays Second Annual Digital Leader Series

Barclays Annual Digital Leader Series is hosted by and for women executives working in financial services and technology, or FinTech, including credit cards and payments. This series provides a forum for seasoned professionals in related industries to engage in direct and substantive discussions.

About Numerati® Partners LLC

Numerati® Partners LLC coordinates a data analytics and technology development ecosystem, with the mission of advancing and fostering the next generation of scalable data-intensive risk and liability management enterprises. The firm provides resources fundamental to advancing the development of nascent leading-edge inferential surveillance, monitoring, and predictive analytics technologies for deployment within the RiskTech domain: risk technologies associated with adaptive distributed, networked and embedded systems such as remote sensing, agent-oriented data analytics, computing and control systems. Numerati® Partners curates integrated RiskTech solutions as well as forensic and use-case applications in RiskTech sub-domains such as LitTech, RegTech, FinTech and InsurTech (litigation technology, regulation technology, financial technology and insurance technology). For more information, visit: www.numeratipartners2012.com.

About RiskEcon® Lab for Decision Metrics @ Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences NYU

The mission of RiskEcon® Lab @ Courant is the development of experimental testbeds and analytics that employ high-dimensional datasets from innovative sources by applying a range of computational and analytical methods to commercial and industrial sensor networks and edge computing embedded systems, focusing primarily on research and development (R&D) of remote- and compressed-sensing, anomaly detection, forensic analytics and statistical process control. By employing applied computational statistics within the context of robust and scalable data analytic solutions, our goal is robust integration of machine learning with signal processing for measurement and control, in order to conduct research fundamental to large-scale, real-world questions in risk and liability management.

RiskEcon® Lab @ for Decision Metrics was established in 2011 at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, an independent division of New York University (NYU). Courant is considered to be one of the world's leading mathematics educational and scientific research centers, and has been ranked first in research in applied mathematics. RiskEcon® Lab is the cornerstone of the Computational Economics and Algorithmic Data Analytics (CEcADA) cooperative at New York University, established concurrently in 2011. For more information, visit: https://wp.nyu.edu/riskeconlab/.

Contacts

David K.A. Mordecai

Samantha Kappagoda

Tel: (212) 214-0537

Email: info@numeratipartners2012.com

