Numerati® Partners Sponsors HACK the MACHINE Hackathon

Track 1: Hack the Ship : a maritime capture-the-flag experience for hacking GIS, radar, and programmable logic controllers, including the opportunity to hack a newly developed cyber defense for industrial control systems.

"Wholesale adoption of open source digital technologies by government and industry for industrial controls, predictive maintenance and additive manufacturing is both imminent and inevitable," said David K.A. Mordecai, PhD, Co-Managing Member of Numerati® Partners. "More disciplined technology adoption – based on a rigorous integrated engineering approach to digital technologies and high dimensional data analytics – is fundamental as a foundation for robust and resilient commercial, industrial and governmental innovation."

"We are committed to advancing substantive, science-based and industry-focused innovation across the global transportation and manufacturing sectors," said Samantha Kappagoda, Co-Managing Member of Numerati® Partners.

HACK the Machine was presented by Fathom 5 and Booz Allen Hamilton. In addition to Numerati Partners, other sponsors included AWS, Dell, FireEye, General Electric, Github, Google, Microsoft, MongoDB, NVIDIA, Sauer Compressors, Siemens, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and Foundation, Naval Cyberwarfare Development Corp, and Naval Program Executive Office C4I.

Numerati® Partners LLC Numerati® Partners LLC coordinates a data analytics and technology development ecosystem, with the mission of advancing and fostering the next generation of scalable data-intensive risk and liability management enterprises. The firm provides resources fundamental to advancing the development of nascent leading-edge inferential surveillance, monitoring, and predictive analytics technologies for deployment within the RiskTech domain: risk technologies associated with adaptive distributed, networked and embedded systems such as remote sensing, agent-oriented data analytics, computing and control systems. Numerati® Partners curates integrated RiskTech solutions as well as forensic and use-case applications in RiskTech sub-domains such as LitTech, RegTech, FinTech and InsurTech (litigation technology, regulation technology, financial technology and insurance technology). For more information, visit http://numeratipartners2012.com/.

