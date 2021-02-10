Numerator Appoints Bridgette Heller To Board Of Directors

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research industry, announced that Bridgette Heller has joined its Board of Directors as of January 2021. Heller has held senior executive leadership roles at Danone, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson and Kraft Heinz over her 35 year career, and she is currently a member of Novartis' Board of Directors.

"Numerator provides a uniquely complete view of the modern consumer, filling a painful void for brand leaders and retailers looking to pivot in real time with changes in consumer behaviors," said Bridgette Heller. "The upside potential for Numerator is substantial, and I'm excited to dive in with the team."

"Our data helps brands and retailers answer the most important questions facing executive leaders looking for relevance and growth," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "Bridgette's senior executive experience with several major consumer goods companies brings a valuable new perspective to our boardroom."

In addition to Numerator and Novartis, Heller is on the Boards of Dexcom, Aramark and Newman's Own and serves on the Board of Trustees for her alma mater, Northwestern University. Heller also leverages her experience transforming businesses to transform educational outcomes for children as the CEO and Co-Founder of the Shirley Proctor Puller Foundation, a non-profit in her hometown.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

