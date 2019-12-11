Numerator Appoints General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer, Mohit Kalra

Kalra joins Numerator from Google where he spent over 13 years focused on intellectual property, commercial agreements and data privacy. Kalra began his legal career at Mayer Brown where he worked on mergers & acquisitions and securities offerings for a broad range of clients. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School.

"Numerator has long been a leader in transparent data exchange with consumers with a focus on consumer purchasing transactions. We strategically combined the General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer roles to further drive our leading approach," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "We have high engagement with consumers over long tenures precisely because we are upfront about the types of data collected and its use, and because we offer consumers a fair value to participate in the use of their personal data."

"My legal experience has me well placed to drive the protection of data, consumer rights and technology innovation – especially in areas of rapid growth and change," said Kalra. "Numerator has prioritized transparent data exchange with consumers and we have more innovation coming as we expand in scope."

"There has never been more focus on upfront interactions with consumers and the management and protection of their privacy. Mohit will help us continue to build on the trust we've long established while we innovate for the future," said Belcher.

Numerator's transparent data exchange with consumers is built on three pillars: 1) upfront and clear communication with consumers about data collection; 2) a compelling value for consumers to share in the monetization of their data; and 3) and an easy user experience to share information.

Numerator is the leading provider of omnichannel insight into what, why and how consumers buy – and who those consumers are. 75% of Numerator's Top 100 customers use multiple Numerator products. Numerator is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with 1,400 employees in seven offices.

