Numerator Consumer App Receives APEX Award of Excellence

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has received an Award of Excellence in the 32nd Annual APEX Awards, an international competition recognizing work from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019. The award recognizes Numerator's consumer app, Receipt Hog, for innovation in collecting psychographic and media consumption data directly from consumers. The Receipt Hog app collects consumer buying data that powers the Numerator Omnipanel and Numerator Insights used by Fortune 100 brands.

In order to secure more detailed profiles of its panelists, Numerator designed an extensive series of MicroSurveys individually issued to Receipt Hog panelists once a week. Integrated into the gamified experience in Receipt Hog, these short three-question MicroSurveys approached 99% participation, an unusually high response rate in market research. This high completion rate allowed Numerator to introduce 350+ psychographic attributes and 150+ media consumption attributes into its premiere Consumer Insights Panel.

"We designed our app and experience with our consumer users to be transparent, sharing what data we collect and inviting consumers to share in the value of the data they provide. Because of this, consumers are willing to share more with us," said Chetan Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Numerator.

Other organizations/brands honored with 2020 APEX Awards include Ford Motor Company, the Walt Disney Company, Prudential Insurance, NASA, Pacific Life and the National Football League, among others. According to the judges, "The APEX Awards of Excellence recognize the exceptional entries in each of the individual categories." Receipt Hog was honored in the Consumer App – Special Purpose category.

About the APEX Awards

The APEX Awards for Publication Excellence, now in its 32nd year, is an annual international competition for writers, editors, publication staffs and business and nonprofit communicators. It is sponsored by Communications Concepts, Inc. which helps publishing, PR and marketing professionals improve communications programs through consulting services and reports on business writing and communications. They also publish Writer's Web Watch, an e-newsletter on print, web, electronic and social media, and the Writing That Works Archives, a resource for business communicators.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,800 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

SOURCE Numerator

Related Links

numerator.com

