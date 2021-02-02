Numerator Data Shows Half Of Consumer Shopping Trips Are Being Missed By CPG Brands

85% of LARGE FAST MOVING CONSUMER GOODS CATEGORIES MISSING MORE THAN ONE THIRD OF TRIPS

News provided by

Numerator

Feb 02, 2021, 09:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released a new analysis on consumer shopping trips in tracked and untracked channels for 200 major CPG product categories. Tracked channels typically include brick and mortar stores in the food, drug and mass retail channels. Untracked channels include convenience, health, beauty, pet, liquor, dollar and specialty stores, as well as all online shopping.

Tracked channels have been the historic standard for understanding CPG market dynamics, defined by Point of Sale data from participating retailers. Legacy consumer panels are typically aligned to Point of Sale data.

Because Point of Sale data has contracted to less than half of CPG shopping trips, this means that brands are making major investment decisions without visibility into the majority of consumer spending and behavior.

In an evaluation of the largest 200 fast moving consumer good categories, Numerator data shows 29% or 57 categories are missing over half of all trips. Another 113 categories (57%) are missing between 35%-50% of CPG shopping trips. In total, 85% of the largest 200 categories analyzed are missing over a third of trips based on channel coverage gaps. Additional trip coverage gaps missed in brick and mortar food, drug and mass stores are incremental to this study.

"Brands and retailers make multi-million dollar decisions with partial understanding of consumers," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "While there is widespread acceptance that consumer shopping behavior has radically changed over the past five years, this is the first study to quantify the extent to which legacy market research sources, still widely in use, miss consumer behavior."

The analysis compares full omnichannel trip coverage with trip coverage to brick & mortar food, mass and drug stores. The top 50 major categories missing trips are shown below, with the full list of 200 categories available at numerator.com/omniconsumer. In addition to retail channels that do not share data, trips are often missed within food, mass and grocery stores. While coverage gaps cover a wide range of categories, frequently missed categories include:

  • Fresh produce -- which are often sold by weight, lack UPC codes, or are in hard-to-scan packaging.
  • Perishables (milk, meat, ice cream) -- often quickly placed into the refrigerator or freezer prior to legacy scanning exercises.
  • "On-the-Go" and/or Immediate Consumption (energy drinks, non-seasonal candy, chips, small beauty items like lipstick) -- items more likely to be consumed on-the-go, placed directly into a handbag or taken to another location (work, school, social gatherings) are less likely to be captured.
  • Bulky/heavy items (cases of water, large packages of paper products, large bags of dog food) -- often staged in the garage, pantry or mudroom so excluded from legacy scanning.

Major Category

% of Trips Missing from Legacy Panels

1

Soft Drinks

60%

2

Non-Seasonal Candy

60%

3

Water

58%

4

Sports & Energy Drinks

57%

5

Chips

57%

6

Juices

57%

7

Bath Tissue

57%

8

Dog Food & Treats

57%

9

Milk, Cream, & Milk Substitutes

56%

10

Bread

56%

11

Packaged Cookies

56%

12

Cheese

56%

13

Vegetables

56%

14

Sauces

56%

15

Laundry Detergent

55%

16

Coffee

55%

17

Crackers

55%

18

Breakfast Cereal

55%

19

Cleansers

55%

20

Meals

54%

21

Packaged Soups-Shelf Stable

54%

22

Beef

54%

23

Fruits

54%

24

Tea

54%

25

Ice Cream & Novelties

54%

26

First Aid

54%

27

Eggs

54%

28

Disposable Tableware

53%

29

Paper Towels

53%

30

Shampoo and Conditioners

53%

31

Grains, Rice & Pasta Dishes-Shelf Stable

53%

32

Face Care

53%

33

Butter & Margarine

53%

34

Poultry

53%

35

Snack Cakes

53%

36

Fabric Softener

53%

37

Sausage

53%

38

Cold Cuts-Mainstream

52%

39

Canned Vegetables

52%

40

Hand Soaps & Sanitizers

52%

41

Baking Mixes

52%

42

Snack Seeds, Nuts & Trail Mixes (Snack)

52%

43

Dips

52%

44

Oil & Shortening

51%

45

Cat Food & Treats

51%

46

Puffed Snacks

51%

47

Cold, Cough & Flu

51%

48

Salad Dressings & Toppings

51%

49

Beer

51%

50

Frozen Meat

51%

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has ~2,000 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

SOURCE Numerator

Related Links

numerator.com

Also from this source

Super Bowl Consumer Spending Down As Fans Plan To Stay Home And...

Numerator Launches Paid Social Media And Streaming Ad Monitoring...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics