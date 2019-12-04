Numerator Donates $581k To Local Schools

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, an industry leader in consumer and shopper insights, announced today that it has donated $581k to schools nationwide on behalf of users of its mobile app, Shoparoo. Over 39,000 users across the US have downloaded Shoparoo to upload photos of their receipts from retail purchases in exchange for "Roo Points." They can also opt-in to automated uploading of online receipts for Roo Points. Roo Points are converted into dollar values, which are then donated to the user's school of choice.

Numerator's Shoparoo app is a leader in data transparency with its users, explicitly communicating how their purchase data may be used. Users have a choice in what they share with Numerator, and when they share it. Numerator products and services are used by major brands and retailers to understand consumer retail purchasing behavior.

"Our data collection is predicated on a transparent, equitable exchange with consumers," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "We are upfront and clear with consumers that we are collecting data and for what purpose. Importantly, users remain in control of the extent to which they want to share their purchase data. They participate in the monetization of their data. And we interact with them in a very natural way so it's easy for them to share with us, in fact, they want to."

The modern app enabled Numerator to fundraise for over 3,953 different schools nationwide in support of education growth and classroom needs. Participating schools and users will receive letters in the mail highlighting their contribution and reward.

"St. Charles Borromeo School, Sacramento has had great success fundraising with Shoparoo," said Fatima Corrie, SCBS Fundraising Committee. "Using the Shoparoo app has become second nature to so many of our dedicated friends and parents who can see the impact of uploading their receipts in exchange for a sizable monetary donation we've received for much needed supplies. It's fast and easy, just snap a picture and you're done! Instant money for our school."

Numerator attributes the popularity and high engagement within the app to the straightforward and responsible way it interacts with consumers about data collection. The same three principles for data transparency apply to all Numerator consumer apps: clear collection and use; fair value exchange; and easy user experience.

About Numerator

Numerator is the leading provider of omnichannel insight into what, why and how consumers buy -- and who those consumers are. 75% of Numerator's Top 100 customers use multiple Numerator products. Numerator is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with 1,400 employees in seven offices.

SOURCE Numerator

Related Links

numerator.com

