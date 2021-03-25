Numerator Launches COVID Buyer Habit Index Quantifying Stickiness Of New Consumer Behaviors

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a COVID Buyer Habit Index to understand the stickiness of new consumer buying behaviors formed during COVID-19. The analysis examines seven major FMCG categories (Alcohol, Baking & Cooking, Beverages, Meat, Snacks, Personal Care, and Vitamins & Supplements) to identify which categories were more habit forming in 2020 vs. 2019.

The index compares repeat purchase behavior of new category buyers during the height of COVID-19 panic buying (March - April 2020) to new buyers in the same period in 2019. Numerator used six repeat purchases by year-end 2020, following a first time purchase in March-April 2020 to qualify as habits, although the study can be adjusted for any time period and repurchase rate (methodology noted at end).

"Consumers radically changed buying behaviors during COVID. Brands and retailers need to understand which new COVID behaviors solidified into habits that are likely to persist post COVID," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "This is important to define reopening strategies from marketing through inventory management."

Extensive time at home has helped consumers master more complex and less familiar food preparation (e.g., raw baking ingredients indexed higher than baking mixes; fresh seafood indexed higher than more familiar meats and poultry). Key category findings include:

Alcohol:

New alcohol buyers were more likely to have continued to buy alcohol throughout 2020 than new alcohol buyers in 2019, boosted by widespread bar and restaurant closures.

Wine was the most "sticky" alcohol category, with 2020 new buyers 66% more likely to have repurchased the category in six or more of the remaining months of the year (vs 2019), followed by Beer (45%) and Spirits (42%).

Baking & Cooking:

"Baking from scratch" became a habit: Raw baking materials were far more likely to be sticky in 2020 with Baking Ingredients and Flours & Blends indexing at 149 and 133 versus Baking Mixes at 116. One notable exception is Yeast & Leaveners which indexed at 32.

Beverages:

New Soft Drink buyers were 29% more likely to have formed a habit vs. 2019 new buyers, with a COVID-driven shift from out-of-home to in-home consumption.

The Sports & Energy Drinks Habit Index was 111. Kombucha was less habit forming in 2020 vs. prior year, with new drinkers 22% less likely to have formed a habit.

Meat:

Seafood was more habit-driving in 2020 than in years past, with Fresh Seafood indexing at 178 and new Frozen Seafood at 114.

Beef and Frozen Meat new buyers were more likely to have formed a habit during the pandemic as well, with 2020 buyers 18% and 17% more likely to have formed a habit in 2020 vs. 2019

Despite gaining traction in the past few years, Meat Alternatives new buyers were slightly less likely (-7%) to have formed a habit in 2020 vs. 2019.

Snacks

Snack Mixes and Meat Snacks were slightly more likely to be habit-forming in 2020 at 13% and 10%, respectively.

Healthier snacks were slightly less likely to be habit-forming (Popcorn -4%, Nutrition & Wholesome -6%, Puffed Snacks -7%, Pea/Bean/Vegetable Snacks -18%).

Personal Care:

In certain personal care categories, consumers appear to have adapted to self-service, opening the door to lasting habits. New Hair Color buyers were far more likely (129%) to have stuck in the category, along with new Nail Color buyers (72%).

Vitamins & Supplements:

Vitamin Letters (121%) and Immunity (60%) supplements led the way as consumers looked for ways to stay healthy throughout the pandemic.

COVID Buying Habit Index

March / April 2020 new category buyers vs YA new category buyers

Major Category Category Index

(2020 vs 2019) Alcohol Wine 166 Beer 145 Spirits 142 Baking & Cooking Baking Ingredients 149 Flour & Blends 133 Baking Mixes 116 Baking Chips & Bars 116 Yeast & Leaveners 32 Beverages Soft Drinks 129 Sports & Energy Drinks 111 Water 104 Kombucha 78 Meat Fresh Seafood 178 Frozen Meat 118 Beef 117 Frozen Seafood 114 Poultry 102 Meat Alternatives 93 Snacks Snack Mixes 113 Meat Snacks 110 Snack Seeds, Nuts, Trail Mix 108 Crackers 105 Chips 101 Popcorn 96 Nutrition & Wholesome 94 Puffed Snacks 93 Pea/Bean/Vegetable Snacks 82 Personal Care Hair Color 229 Nail Color & Care 172 Creams, Balms & Aftershaves 134 Vitamins & Supplements Vitamin Letters 221 Immunity 160 Minerals 112 Hair, Nails & Skin 103 Multivitamins 83

Methodology: New Buyers are defined as having purchased a given product/category for the first time in 6+ months during the focus period (March - April 2020). New Habit Formers are a subset of New Buyers, and have re-purchased the category in six or more of the remaining months in the post-period (May - December 2020). The New Habit Index is calculated as the percentage of New Buyers who formed habits in 2020 vs the percentage who formed habits during 2019.

