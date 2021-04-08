Numerator Launches Portfolio Insights To Help Brands Maximize Lifetime Consumer Value

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research industry, has announced the launch of Portfolio Insights . Portfolio Insights is designed to help manufacturers understand brand performance and growth opportunities based on how consumers enter into their portfolio of brands and evolve across products over time.

As brands invest in cultivating direct relationships with consumers, there is a growing opportunity to help those consumers progress across their entire brand portfolio. Portfolio Insights helps brands understand how consumers interact with brands across their products and categories.

Portfolio Insights is also designed to provide early indicators of brand performance. This includes identifying emerging trends (through a Brand Radar feature). It also provides a rapid read on portfolio performance through consolidated dashboards and scorecards.

Key analysis and reporting capabilities include:

Point of Entry – what happens before, during and after the initial entry into a category or brand

Portfolio Engagement – how new and existing buyers navigate across a brand's portfolio

Portfolio Optimizer – which products or brands are attracting new households into a portfolio

Brand Radar – which competitive products are experiencing unexpected growth or decline

Portfolio Insights is the latest addition to the Numerator Insights suite of offerings, which includes People Insights, Shopper Insights, Brand Insights and New Item Insights. Portfolio Insights covers all major CPG categories and is available through the Numerator Insights on-demand platform.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

