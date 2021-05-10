Numerator Releases Market Share Shifts By Generation

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published a new report on omnichannel market share growth by generation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research uses data from Numerator's new omnichannel market share solution, TruView. All reporting reflects market share for consumer packaged goods.

Market share has historically been based on brick & mortar store reporting and projections. Omnichannel market share and market share by generation are new metrics for brands and retailers. "While brands and retailers routinely market to specific consumer segments, they've historically not had access to the data that would allow them to track market share shifts by consumer groups. Numerator TruView fills this gap, allowing for meaningfully improved targeting and promotional campaigns, " said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator.

Key findings include:

Online Market Share Growth by Generation -- CPG Example

Online CPG market share increased by 2.4 percentage points during the pandemic, growing from 4.6% of online CPG sales pre-COVID to 7.0% throughout year one of COVID.

Millennials had the highest point increase in market share during this time (up 2.5 points), and emerged as having the highest online market share among generations at 8.7%.

Prior to COVID, Gen Z had the largest online market share at 6.3% -- but Gen Z's 1.2 point growth was outpaced by all other generations.

Boomers+ online share increased by 2.3 points, but still lags other generations at a 5.6% online share.

Online CPG Market Share: Percentage of Total CPG Spend Made Online

Generation Pre-COVID During COVID Share Change Gen Z 6.3% 7.5% 1.2 points Millennials 6.2% 8.7% 2.5 points Gen X 4.5% 6.8% 2.3 points Boomers+ 3.3% 5.6% 2.3 points TOTAL 4.6% 7.0% 2.4 points

CPG Share Shifts by Retail Channel:

Online saw the greatest percentage point increase in market share for each generation with the exception of Gen Z.

Online market share increased 2.5 percentage points among Millennials and 2.3 percentage points each for Gen X and Boomers+.

Gen Z, many residing with parents during COVID, saw the highest share point increases in food and club stores at 2.6 and 1.5 points, respectively.

Gas & Convenience stores took the hardest hit in market share for each generation, down 2.0, 2.2, 1.8 and 1.5 percentage points for Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers+, respectively.

Change in Market Share Points by Generation (Prior to Covid vs. During Covid)



Gen Z Millennials Gen X Boomers Total Online 1.2 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.4 Food 2.6 1.4 1 0.8 1.1 Club 1.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.5 Liquor 0.2 0.1 0.1 -1.1 -0.3 Dollar -0.2 - - 0.1 - Home Improvement 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.1 Pet -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 Drug -0.5 -0.4 -0.5 -0.3 -0.4 Beauty -0.8 -0.4 -0.3 -0.4 -0.4 Mass -1.7 -1.2 -1 -0.3 -0.8 Gas & Convenience -2 -2.2 -1.8 -1.5 -1.8

Banner Share Shifts:

The top five banners by share change (Pre COVID vs During COVID) were Amazon.com (+.82 percentage points), Grocery.Walmart.com (+.54 pts), Kroger (+.35 pts), Costco (+.26 pts) and Chewy.com (+.25 pts).

Amazon.com and Grocery.Walmart.com also saw the greatest share increases among Millennials (+.77 pts, +.65 pts), Gen X (+.81 pts, +.59 pts), and Boomers and older (+.82 pts, +.54 pts).

Among Gen Z, the top five retailers seeing share increases were Costco (+.92 pts), Target stores (+.82 pts), Kroger (+.63 pts), 7-Eleven (+.56 pts), and Sam's Club (+.44 pts).

Methodology: "During COVID" period is defined as the 12 months ending 2/28/21." Pre COVID" is defined as the 12 months ending 2/29/20.

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

