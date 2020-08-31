Numerator Reports Labor Day Ads Up, Consumers Planned Spend Down

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a consumer sentiment survey to understand how people plan to celebrate, shop, and spend for Labor Day. Overall, almost two-thirds of consumers expect to celebrate and shop for Labor Day differently this year and 49% expect to spend less. Numerator polled 2,000 people with verified holiday purchases in 2019 to understand how consumer behavior could be expected to change in a time of social distancing, travel restrictions, job losses, and financial hardship.

A consumer sentiment survey of 2,000 verified shoppers shows the following key findings among consumers who plan to celebrate Labor Day:

62% expect to celebrate Labor Day differently this year.

65% expect to shop differently than in years past.

Nearly half (49%) of consumers expect to spend less on the Labor Day holiday -- with just 6% expecting to spend more this year.

Of those who expect to spend less, top reasons were:

66% celebrating on a smaller scale



39% more budget conscious



29% avoiding in-store shopping



21% due to a change in job situation



21% having already tapped into savings during the pandemic

Just over half (54%) of consumers plan to purchase items for Labor Day, but 1 in 3 (34%) aren't planning to make any Labor Day purchases this year.

While consumers are pulling back, total Labor Day ad count is up in 2020, although top ad spending categories account for less of the total. In an analysis of Labor Day ad count, the number of advertisements containing Labor Day messaging is up 33% from this time in 2019 (comparing the time frame up until 2 weeks prior to Labor Day each year). Of note, the Furniture category takes the lead in Labor Day ad count (from Retail in 2019), increasing its share of ad count to 39.7% as consumers continue home upgrades while staying at home. Additional findings include:

Furniture (39.7% of Labor Day ads, up from 34.9% in 2019)

Retail (27.9%, down from 35.8% in 2019)

Auto: Retail & Events (10.4%, down from 12.4% in 2019)

Household Needs: Bedding & Bath (5.1%, up from 3.3% in 2019)

Travel: Tourism (2.9% -- new to top 5 in 2020)

Brands actively using Labor Day messages in 2020 span more categories in 2020. Brands that may not typically have advertised for Labor Day (e.g. household brands) are advertising this year as people plan to spend Labor Day at home or in the area. For example:

Travel: Last year Cruise lines and Sun Care (more distant travel and warm weather vacations) has been eclipsed by Labor Day rental car advertisements as people plan road trips or rely on renting cars over public transit/ride sharing.

Last year Cruise lines and (more distant travel and warm weather vacations) has been eclipsed by Labor Day rental car advertisements as people plan road trips or rely on renting cars over public transit/ride sharing. Household: This year we see three categories in Home & Garden and two in Household Needs incorporating Labor Day messaging into ads, indicating advertisers believe consumers are going to use the long weekend to continue home improvements and upgrades.

