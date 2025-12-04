Numeric and Rooled Announce Partnership to Bring Close Automation to High-Growth Companies

Rooled expands its best-of-breed finance tech stack with Numeric's AI-powered close platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Numeric, the AI-powered close automation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Rooled, a leading CAS, fractional-CFO, and tax firm known for supporting high-growth, venture-backed companies. Rooled has served industry-defining brands including Slack, Stripe, and Pinterest, and is widely recognized for its "best-of-breed" technology philosophy and modern, tech-forward approach to outsourced accounting.

Through the partnership, Rooled will implement Numeric's close management, cash management, and accounting analytics platform across its client base—bringing automation, visibility, and stronger controls to startups and growth-stage companies scaling through key inflection points.

"Rooled is one of the most respected CAS firms in the industry, especially among fast-growing technology companies," said Parker Gilbert, Co-Founder & CEO of Numeric. "Their commitment to pairing the best people with the best technology aligns perfectly with Numeric's mission. Together, we're delivering modern finance infrastructure that helps companies scale with accuracy and confidence."

Rooled provides full-stack outsourced accounting, technical accounting, fractional CFO services, and tax advisory for venture-backed organizations. Their teams specialize in helping companies grow from early-stage through hyper-growth, fundraising, and IPO readiness. Known for adopting and implementing best-in-class tools, Rooled selected Numeric to power the close for clients seeking automation and real-time financial visibility.

"At Rooled, we're constantly evaluating and integrating the most effective tools for our clients," said Johnnie Walker, Co-Founder of Rooled. "Numeric's platform stands out for its depth, usability, and AI-driven workflows that meaningfully reduce manual work. Implementing Numeric will elevate our close processes and provide clients with clearer, faster insight into their financials."

What the Partnership Delivers

Together, Numeric and Rooled will offer:

AI-powered close automation : Automated reconciliations, agentic flux analysis, and close organization.





: A unified platform for close management, cash visibility, and accounting analytics. A scalable foundation for growth: Infrastructure designed to support companies from early-stage through IPO and beyond.

The partnership marks another step in Numeric's expansion within the broader finance ecosystem, as leading accounting and CFO advisory firms adopt AI-powered solutions to modernize finance operations for the next generation of high-growth companies.

About Numeric

Numeric is an AI close automation platform unifying close management, analytics, and cash management for complex accounting teams. With deep ERP integrations and AI-driven workflows, Numeric helps companies reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and close faster. Founded in 2020, Numeric is headquartered in San Francisco, New York, and London, and works with leading companies including OpenAI, Brex, and Plaid.

About Rooled

Rooled is a premier accounting, fractional-CFO, and tax advisory firm serving high-growth, venture-backed companies. Known for a modern, tech-forward approach, Rooled combines deep expertise with best-of-breed tools to support companies through scale, fundraising, and strategic transformation. Learn more at rooled.com.

