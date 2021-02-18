Numerica announces Spyglass, a new 3D radar for C-UAS & short-range defense missions

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to gaps in the short-range air defense radar market, Numerica, a leader in designing and deploying best-in-class defense technology, announces the development of a new U.S.-made, 3D radar solution for Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) and other short-range defense missions – introducing Spyglass™ Short Range Surveillance Radar. Designed to fill the need for exceptional C-UAS detection and tracking performance, Spyglass from Numerica will be available soon for a broad set of applications including facility security, border surveillance, convoy and vehicle protection, air space monitoring and more.

"Spyglass was born out of our first-hand experience with gaps in the short-range radar market," Nate Knight, vice president of air and missile defense at Numerica, said. "The rapidly-growing autonomous drone threat presented an opportunity to turn our attention to building a new radar from the ground up that would leverage our decades of experience solving critical air and missile defense problems and applying our proven radar processing and tracking technologies in new ways."

Spyglass will offer advantages including:

Spyglass utilizes Ku-Band Phased Array technology to provide high-precision measurements, improving targeting and classification performance at longer ranges and providing critical time for decision making and threat mitigation.

Advanced signal processing algorithms and autonomy extend the detection range of the 3D radar allowing users to see farther and faster.

Traditional pulse-doppler radar designs leave users blind up close, Spyglass' simultaneous transmit-and-receive design ensures threats are not missed at close ranges.

With a rugged, solid-state design, low power consumption and low transmit power, Spyglass is built to be deployed anywhere needed.

With embedded C2 and AI software, Spyglass is designed to enable broad-area autonomous sensor networks. Software-defined operating modes enable rapid customization to specific mission requirements.

Designed and manufactured in the U.S. by trusted defense partners.

Spyglass is designed to detect and track small, autonomous, UAS beyond three and a half kilometers with precise measurements to support a range of mitigation techniques. With a high degree of configurability and out-of-the-box support for distributed operations, Spyglass' software-driven control capabilities will enable seamless integration into layered defense systems.

"We carefully selected partners for this effort who could support the delivery and integration of Spyglass to key military customers and also leverage the best in U.S. manufacturing talent," Jeff Poore, president of Numerica, said. "We have collaborated with respected partners including Liteye Systems and NEOTech to bring to life this 3D radar solution urgently needed by the U.S. Armed Forces."

Liteye Systems, a world leader and technology solutions provider and integrator of military and commercial solutions based in Centennial, Colo., will be the exclusive distributor of Spyglass for Numerica. As an industry expert, Liteye will provide seamless sales support, qualified field service and expert maintenance to ensure the best performance and experience for Spyglass end-users. In collaboration to bring Spyglass to market, both Numerica and Liteye have built a solid foundation for delivering the next generation of C-UAS solutions.

"Numerica has developed an extremely advanced radar solution that comes from deep-rooted experience working with the U.S. military since 1996," stated Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye Systems. "This 3D radar is uniquely designed from the warfighter's standpoint and Liteye is excited to be part of this program."

For more information about Spyglass Short Range Surveillance Radar from Numerica, visit numerica.us/spyglass.

About Numerica

Founded in 1996, Numerica brings innovation to national security challenges in the areas of air and missile defense and space domain awareness. Headquartered in Fort Collins, and with a satellite office in Colorado Springs, Colo. Numerica's team of talented research scientists and engineers tackle customer's most challenging problems requiring advanced algorithm and software solutions. Numerica's state-of-the-art technologies have been deployed around the world to bring clarity and precision to real-time decision-making in the face of rapidly evolving threats. Numerica's team is currently growing, to learn more about the exciting opportunities with a career at Numerica, visit www.numerica.us .

