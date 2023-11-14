Numerica Corporation awarded prototype Other Transaction Authority (pOTA) from U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office for Prototype Production of Selective Propagation Active Protection System (APS) Radar

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerica Corporation, a leading provider of advanced air and missile defense technologies, is proud to announce a pOTA award from the US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) for the prototype production of Selective Propagation Active Protection System (APS) Radar.

The pOTA, valued at approximately $20.7M, inclusive of options, enables Numerica Corporation to leverage its expertise in advanced radar and command and control systems to support the development of this cutting-edge technology.

"Effective Active Protection Systems are such an important part of maneuvering force protection," said Jeff Poore, President of Numerica Corporation. " We are honored to work with the Army to bring an advanced APS radar to the fight."

Numerica Corporation will work closely with U.S. Army stakeholders to ensure the successful development and production of the prototype APS radar. The company is well-positioned to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative with extensive experience in air and missile defense systems.

About Numerica Corporation: Founded in 1996, Numerica creates innovative solutions to the most pressing technical challenges faced by customers in the areas of air defense and missile defense. As a non-traditional small business defense contractor, Numerica is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo. with a talented team of research scientists and engineers who tackle data science problems by developing advanced algorithms to power mission-critical national security software. With over 25 years of developing state-of-the-art technologies, Numerica's innovations have been deployed around the world to integrate networks, fuse data, precisely track targets and quantify uncertainty. Learn more at www.numerica.us.

