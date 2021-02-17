Numerica CU to Consolidate 3 Digital Banking Relationships

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 160,000-member Numerica Credit Union, based in Spokane, Wash., currently uses three different vendors to provide digital services to its membership – one for consumer, one for commercial and one for voice. That will change this summer when the credit union goes live with Tyfone's omnichannel nFinia® digital banking platform.

KayCee Murray, SVP Information Technology, Numerica Credit Union

"One of our primary goals was to get all of our digital banking on one platform," said KayCee Murray, Numerica's SVP of information technology. "Using multiple vendors has been difficult. They're on different platforms. They have different features. That's especially an issue for members who have both business and personal accounts. Tyfone will give all our members the same elegant UX, regardless of account type."

According to Murray, a strong relationship was just as important to the search as strong technology.

"We were looking for a true partner that would grow with us and help us be a leader," Murray added. "Tyfone really separated itself from the rest with its client references. The reference calls were just phenomenal."

"Piecing together a digital banking environment is a challenge no financial institution should undertake," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "We're pleased that we were able to provide Numerica CU with true one-stop shopping for all its digital banking needs and look forward to years of a mutually beneficial relationship. It's gratifying that a credit union of Numerica's stature views us as a true extension of their team instead of a mere technology vendor."

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

Contact: John San Filippo

Phone: (619) 467-0431

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tyfone Inc.

