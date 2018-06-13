Numerify Adds 3 Patents for Advances in IT Business Analytics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerify announced today that it has been granted 3 additional U.S. Patents for advances in the area of IT Analytics. This brings the total number of patents issued to Numerify to 7, with an additional 13 patents pending.

New patents awarded include:

Metadata driven code-generated external data feeds – Approaches for providing a customizable external data feed to a recipient, U.S. Patent No. 9,922,104.

S-expression based computation of lineage and change impact analysis – Systems and processor-implemented methods of S-expression based computation of lineage and change impact analysis, U.S. Patent No. 9,959,295.

Multi-step code generation for BI processes – A source computing environment administering business intelligence (BI) processing at a target computing environment, U.S. Patent No. 10,049,142.

Metadata driven (Patent No. 9,922,104) and multi-step (Patent No. 10,049,142) code generation enables Numerify's applications to rapidly adapt to changes in underlying source systems, drastically reducing customer implementation times. S-expression-based computation of lineage and change impact analysis (Patent No. 9,959,295) makes it possible for Numerify's applications to uncover the ultimate root cause of change failure/success by exposing the effect of variables at a granular level.

Combined with Numerify's AI and Machine learning capabilities, these enhancements further enable enterprise IT organizations to make data-driven decisions and realize measurable benefits, including:

Aligning IT to business priorities by optimizing IT resource allocation

Driving significant IT service cost optimization by reducing incident and service request volumes and minimizing reassignments and escalations

Increasing adoption of DevOps & Agile throughout the enterprise

Reducing the frequency & business impact of outages by uncovering root causes

Assessing vendor achievement of contractual performance metrics

"To deliver on the promise of digital transformation, IT requires agile solutions that keep pace with the complexity of the modern enterprise," said Sadanand Sahasrabudhe, Co-Founder and Chief Architect of Numerify. "These enhancements ensure our products are sophisticated enough to address the need for deeper and broader analysis yet flexible enough to support a wide variety of underlying data sources, especially as they evolve over time."

To learn more about Numerify, visit the resources below:

About Numerify

Numerify provides IT leaders with a comprehensive system of intelligence for end-to-end visibility across their Plan-Build-Run activities. The suite of analytical applications span project planning, software development, and service and asset management. The company's cloud-based platform includes full data orchestration, IT-specific business models, and a complete spectrum of analytical capabilities. Numerify provides IT business analytics to leading organizations, including companies ranked in the top 5 across 10 major industries. For more information, visit www.numerify.com or follow @numerify.

Contact:



Numerify Marketing



pr@numerify.com



408-822-9611

SOURCE Numerify

Related Links

http://www.numerify.com

