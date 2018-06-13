Numerify System of Intelligence for IT™ Recognized with Three Prestigious Industry Awards

Created to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide, the Stevie Awards are one of the world's premier business awards. Nominations exceed 37,000 and judges include over 200 of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

For the second time, Numerify has also been selected for the 15th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase for providing enterprise organizations full visibility and insights across all their plan, build, and run activities. Innovation Showcase finalists are judged to have demonstrated a cutting edge solution that provides both strong value and innovation to the enterprise IT space. Past winners include companies such as Yammer and Okta.

"We are thrilled to award these 10 companies for our 2018 Innovation Showcase," said Anton Teodorescu, Co-Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "The finalists represent leading edge technologies that will enable enterprises to up their digital game from vision to execution."

"With Numerify's System of Intelligence, IT organizations can now adopt a data-driven approach to key strategic initiatives, including cloud migration, service performance optimization, and accelerating agile innovation," said Gaurav Rewari, Co-Founder and CEO of Numerify. "We are honored to have the industry recognize the value and impact of our analytics solutions with these awards."

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR).

Numerify provides IT leaders with a comprehensive system of intelligence for end-to-end visibility across their Plan-Build-Run activities. The suite of analytical applications span project planning, software development, and service and asset management. The company's cloud-based platform includes full data orchestration, IT-specific business models, and a complete spectrum of analytical capabilities. Numerify provides IT business analytics to leading organizations, including companies ranked in the top 5 across 10 major industries. For more information, visit www.numerify.com or follow @numerify.

