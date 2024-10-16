Numerix Expands Expertise with Acquisition of Convertible Securities Platform Kynex

Move Strengthens Numerix's Risk Management Solutions and Fixed-Income Coverage

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerix, a leading capital markets Front-to-Risk technology provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kynex, a market leading financial platform known for its expertise in convertible securities valuation, portfolio and risk management, and trade flow/order management. This strategic acquisition further extends Numerix's asset class coverage, confirming Numerix's position as a leading provider of pricing and risk management solutions.

Kynex has an established client base comprised of the industry's most respected names, including investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds and broker-dealers. Kynex's platform capabilities align seamlessly with Numerix's suite of Front-to-Risk solutions. This acquisition enhances Numerix's leadership in providing best-in-class analytics, solidifying its commitment to delivering comprehensive and sophisticated solutions that meet the evolving needs of financial institutions worldwide.

Manny Conti, CEO of Numerix, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "Acquiring Kynex enhances our expertise in convertibles and fixed income markets. By bringing together the strengths of Numerix and Kynex, we can provide state-of-the-art Front-to-Risk analytic solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our clients. The strong cultural alignment and shared values between Numerix and Kynex make this partnership a perfect fit, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Ravi Arcot, Managing Director of Kynex, expressed excitement about the acquisition, "We are thrilled to be joining Numerix. We see immense potential in our combined expertise to drive innovation across the financial markets. We look forward to leveraging Numerix's resources to accelerate our growth and further extend the reach of our service."

About Numerix: Since its founding in 1996, Numerix has been at the vanguard of financial technology, providing groundbreaking expertise, quantitative analytics, and software that redefines pricing and risk management in the financial markets. With the strategic acquisitions of FINCAD and PolyPaths, Numerix has further strengthened its leadership position, empowering financial institutions worldwide to transform risk into opportunities with confidence.

Numerix is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world in major financial centers which allows for immediate access to the latest trends, innovations, and thought leaders in the industry. This extensive global network enables Numerix to offer localized support and services to its diverse clientele while drawing on global insights and expertise.

About Kynex: Kynex provides an integrated platform for convertible new issue pricing, individual security analytics for convertible securities, corporate and high-yield instruments, interest rate products such as interest rate swaps, treasury futures, interest rate forwards, credit default swaps, equity options, warrants, asset swaps, index futures, portfolio and risk management for multi-strategy portfolios, trade flow and order management. Bringing their clients unparalleled insight into the composition and distribution of global convertible securities markets, powerful analytical tools and proprietary financial calculators. Kynex's lightning-fast framework provides a highly customized and intuitive interface that gives meaningful, actionable information to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, and other financial market participants around the globe.

About Genstar - Genstar Capital is a leading private equity firm actively investing in high-quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar partners with its management teams and network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Together with Genstar XI and all active funds, Genstar currently has approximately $49 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrials, and software industries.

