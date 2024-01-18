Numerous DISC Sports & Spine Doctors Honored by Their Peers

News provided by

DISC Sports & Spine Center

18 Jan, 2024, 08:17 ET

The accolades come from Southern California Super Doctors and OCMA's Physicians of Excellence.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") continues to earn recognition for its commitment to the highest level of patient care across spine surgery, orthopedics and pain management. This year, 15 different DISC physicians are being honored by their peers, with the accolades coming from two of the industry's most respected programs, The Southern California Super Doctors® and the Orange County Medical Association's 2024 Physicians of Excellence. These doctors are:

Joel S. Beckett, MD, MHS, neurosurgeon

Continue Reading
DISC Sports & Spine Center's newest facility in Marina del Rey, custom built to elevate spine care.
DISC Sports & Spine Center's newest facility in Marina del Rey, custom built to elevate spine care.

  • Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024

Robert S. Bray, Jr., MD, FAANS, neurological spine surgeon

  • Super Doctors Hall of Fame; 14 consecutive years of recognition
  • OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence

Nick Jain, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon

  • Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024

J. Patrick Johnson, MD, FAANS, neurosurgeon

  • Super Doctors Hall of Fame Legacy Member; 17 consecutive years of recognition

Amer Khalil, MD, neurosurgeon

  • Southern California Super Doctors 2024

Mark Liker, MD, FAANS, FACS, neurosurgeon

  • Super Doctors Hall of Fame; 11 years of recognition

Bjorn Lobo, MD, FAANS, neurosurgeon

  • Southern California Super Doctors 2024

Luke Macyszyn, MD, MA, FAANS, FACS, neurosurgeon

  • Southern California Super Doctors 2024

Rojeh Melikian, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon

  • Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024
  • OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence

Ali H. Mesiwala, MD, FAANS, neurosurgeon

  • OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence

Russell S. Montgomery, MD, vascular surgery

  • Southern California Super Doctors 2024
  • OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence

Todd W. Peters, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon

  • OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence

Michael Port, MD, interventional pain management specialist

  • Southern California Super Doctors 2024

Leia Rispoli, MD, interventional pain management specialist and PM&R

  • Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024

Grant D. Shifflett, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon

  • Super Doctors: Southern California Rising Stars 2024
  • OCMA 2024 Physicians of Excellence

Since 2005, MSP Communications, has published its widely regarded, peer-reviewed Super Doctors lists across the country in newspapers, inserts and magazine special sections devoted to Super Doctors. The number of doctors appearing on the list in any given year is limited to approximately five percent of the region's active physicians. The special Rising Star designation recognizes the accomplishments of physicians in practice for 10 years or less.  Honorees are also found online at www.superdoctors.com.

Now in its 20th year, the Physicians of Excellence program has become recognized as a fair and unbiased selection process identifying those physicians in the community who have exhibited the skills, training and commitment to their patients and the community to stand out above their peers as physicians of excellence. http://www.ocma.org/news-events/programs/physicians-of-excellence.aspx

About DISC Sports & Spine Center
DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's leading provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey and Valencia, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting. Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

Media contact:
Kristien Brada-Thompson
[email protected]
760-274-6393

SOURCE DISC Sports & Spine Center

Also from this source

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Now Enrolling Patients in Clinical Study on Artificial Disc Replacement

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Now Enrolling Patients in Clinical Study on Artificial Disc Replacement

ommitted to supporting research vital to the field of spinal care, DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach ("DISC") has announced its participation in a ...
DISC/Modern Luxury Cocktail Reception Honored LA's 2023 'Top Doctors' and Unveiled Next-Level Surgery Center

DISC/Modern Luxury Cocktail Reception Honored LA's 2023 'Top Doctors' and Unveiled Next-Level Surgery Center

Over 350 local doctors, athletes, celebrities and business leaders descended on Marina del Rey for a special cocktail reception co-hosted by DISC...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.