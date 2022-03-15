Numina Group and Addverb Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand North American Warehouse Automation Solutions

Pairing Autonomous Mobile Robots with Real-Time Distribution Software, Partnership Offers Increased Performance & Higher Accuracy for Warehouse Distribution Operations

WOODRIDGE, Ill. and DALLAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, automation solutions PROVIDER Addverb Technologies announces its strategic North American partner agreement with Numina Group , an industry-leading independent warehouse automation software developer and systems integrator. The agreement expands the deployment of Addverb's cutting-edge mobile robots for automation solutions to North American warehouses and provides Numina Group's customers access to additional innovative technology applications for faster and smarter warehouse order fulfillment automation.

Addverb's Dynamo series robot

Numina will start with Addverb's Dynamo series of robots, which work collaboratively with human order pickers to increase efficiency. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are an attractive option for replacing or augmenting conventional conveyor-based systems because they are cost-effective and rival or surpass their efficiency. AMRs can navigate multiple zones and pick points in the warehouse, transport products to a consolidated packing point, and increase safety measures by handling the heavy lifting - the robots can lift and transport up to 850 lbs in a single trip.

"Addverb Technologies offer a variety of solutions to fit any customer's needs including fixed and flexible automation solutions running on our end-to-end AI-powered software platform," says Sriram Sridhar, Chief Revenue Officer of Addverb Technologies USA Inc. "Together, we create a powerful offering that provides the best service and solutions to clients in the Americas market that need to improve order fulfillment throughput infrastructure using scalable and modular platforms.

When AMRs like Addverb's Dynamo Series are paired with software solutions like Numina's Real-Time Distribution Software (RTS), which uses voice commands to direct warehouse workers wearing mobile wearable computers and wireless headsets, warehouses can double their productivity to achieve peak performance and accuracy.

"The latest generation of autonomous mobile robots is the right technology for many fulfillment operations to reduce labor and achieve a high accuracy pick and pack process and provide a quick ROI," says Dan Hanrahan, Numina Group's founder and CEO. "Increasingly, Addverb's expertise in robot-based hardware and software technologies will enable us to offer more customized solutions and choices for our customers."

The companies will demonstrate their integrated solutions at MODEX 2022 in Atlanta from March 28 - 31. The Dynamo AMR will be in Numina's (#B1813) and Addverb's (#C8470) booths, transporting and collaboratively batch picking orders in an optimized travel path. There are limited spots available for interviews and product demonstrations. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, contact Luke Lee, Addverb or Jen Maloney, Numina Group .

About the Numina Group

The Numina Group is a warehouse automation systems integration firm focused on defining leaner, more productive processes, managed with leading-edge warehouse automation software and technologies. Its RDS™ software platform is a modular Warehouse Control and Execution System (WCS-WES) with a pre-developed suite of order fulfillment pick, pack, and ship automation modules, including Pick by Voice, Pick to Light, and pre-developed APIs for integrating G2P and AMR based picking solutions to lower labor costs, and optimize distribution operations.

About Addverb

Addverb Technologies provides end-to-end automation solutions in warehouse operations to improve performance and accuracy through its fleet of automated robots, material handling technologies, in-house system integration services, and AI-powered software solutions.

Addverb's mission is to discover the right automation for a customer's problem, design the solution to manufacturing the product, develop and execute the project, and provide dedicated after-sales support.

Addverb's headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D facilities are in India, with subsidiaries in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. Addverb's current 100+ customers include Reliance, Unilever, Flipkart, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Johnson & Johnson, and PAR Pharmaceutical.

