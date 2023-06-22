Numinus Announces Agreement with HealingMaps to Drive Strategic Clinic Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) – a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with HealingMaps – a source for individuals looking for accurate and honest information about psychedelic-assisted therapy ("PAT"), to increase awareness of Numinus' wellness clinics and the Numinus Network licensing model, and to offer practitioner training information and referrals – exclusively to Numinus.

"At its core, HealingMaps connects people seeking mental health treatment options with trusted and qualified clinics and practitioners in their region, and they've established significant traction across our sector. We're pleased to partner with them to drive greater awareness of our services and clinic locations," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO. "Their data will also help us identify regions with unmet demand for PAT services, as we look to expand our clinic network – both through corporately owned locations, and those joining our platform through our Numinus Network licensing program."

Cory Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of HealingMaps added: "Numinus has established itself as the leader in the psychedelics sector – providing much needed clinical infrastructure and practitioner training, along with a growing clinic network across North America. We're honored to work closely with them going forward, to help identify, analyze and support key markets for expansion, as they look to rapidly grow their clinic footprint and client reach over the next several years."

The HealingMaps website generates more than 300,000 organic visitors per month. As part of the Agreement, Healing Maps will showcase Numinus services and clinics on their platform, and engage with practitioners interested in participating in the Numinus Network as licensees, or furthering their PAT training through Numinus' practitioner PAT certification programs. Numinus will also benefit from aggregated market intelligence about growing interest and demand in PAT treatments across regions of North America.

To learn more about Numinus' Practitioner Training programs, including Certification Pathways for Ketamine, MDMA or Psilocybin-assisted therapies

To learn more about HealingMaps and their showcase of Numinus' practitioner training services

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI; OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com

About HealingMaps

HealingMaps was created as a source for individuals looking for accurate and honest information about psychedelic-assisted therapy (including integrative mental health, ketamine clinics across the United States as well as retreats globally) and qualified providers in their area. Inspired by the groundbreaking research and expanding access to treatment, HealingMaps is on a journey to become the world's most informative and trusted psychedelic-therapy search site.

Forward-looking statements

