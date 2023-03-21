Numinus Announces Four Peer-Reviewed Publications from its Chief Clinical Officer in 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that Reid Robison, Chief Clinical Officer of Numinus, has contributed to studies published in four peer-reviewed papers thus far in 2023 for his work in the treatment of mental health disorders including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety.

"Dr. Reid Robison continues to make key contributions to the study of new and innovative treatments for mental health disorders, such as PTSD, depression, and anxiety. With his work published in peer-reviewed journals such as the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs, Frontiers in Psychiatry, Brain Sciences and Journal of Psychedelic Studies, our industry is gaining further validation as new treatments are on track to becoming viable healing options for the large patient population in need," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO. "At Numinus we are focused on providing a holistic, integrated approach to healing, with all provided treatments being evidence-based. We closely monitor advancing research to ensure Numinus is prepared to treat place patients look to when treatments become available."

Title: Ketamine-Assisted Group Psychotherapy for Frontline Healthcare Workers with COVID-19-Related Burnout and PTSD: A Case Series of Effectiveness/Safety for 10 Participants

Publication: Journal of Psychoactive Drugs.

Date: March 2, 2023

Key Takeaways:

Weekly group ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and integration provided immediate improvements in treating 10 frontline healthcare workers experiencing burnout, PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

Ketamine was well tolerated, and no significant adverse events were reported.

Title: Cannabis-assisted psychotherapy for complex dissociative posttraumatic stress disorder: A case report

Publication: Frontiers in Psychiatry

Date: February 9, 2023

Key Takeaways:

Cannabis-assisted psychotherapy, where sessions were primed with psychoeducation and intention setting, displayed effects comparable to those produced by classic and non-classic psychedelics, such as psilocybin and ketamine.

Title: Breathwork Interventions for Adults with Clinically Diagnosed Anxiety Disorders: A Scoping Review

Publication: Brain Sciences

Date: February 2, 2023

Key Takeaways:

This study supported that breathwork interventions may be an effective treatment option for patients suffering anxiety.

Proposed next steps are to research are the optimization and standardization of breathwork practices and protocols for the treatment of anxiety disorders.

Title: Registered clinical trials investigating ketamine and esketamine for treatment-resistant depression: A systematic review

Publication: Journal of Psychedelic Studies

Date: January 16, 2023

Key Takeaways:

Although there are many clinical trials taking place on the study of esketamine over ketamine for Treatment Resistant Depression, this review suggests more patient characteristics need to be considered that may affect treatment response, such as age, sex, and race.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental healthcare and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements

Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements.

