Numinus to Host Q3 2023 Results Conference Call on July 17, 2023

Numinus Wellness Inc.

29 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, will release its financial results for the quarter ended May 31, 2023, after market close on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q3 2023 results conference call and webcast occurring on the same day, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time. During the call, Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives, and answer questions from analysts.

To listen to the live webcast, please register at:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/612414870

The webcast will also be archived on the Events and Presentations page of Numinus' Investor Relations website: https://www.investors.numinus.com/events-and-presentations

To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

  • 1 (888) 330-3632 (Toll-free North America)
  • 1 (646) 960-0837 (International)
  • Please ask to participate in Numinus' Q3 2023 Results Call.

To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 3547386.

A replay of the conference call can also be accessed after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time / 5:30 p.m. Pacific time on July 17, 2023, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 (using passcode 3547386). The replay will be available until July 31, 2023.

About Numinus
Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com

Forward-looking statements
Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. There is no assurance that Health Canada will approve the application. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

