Numinus to Host Q4 2023 and Annual Results Conference Call on November 29, 2023

News provided by

Numinus Wellness Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended August 31, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q4 and year-end 2023 results conference call and webcast occurring on the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time. During the call, Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives.

A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. At this time, the operator will provide instructions for qualified equity analysts to submit questions. Investors are invited to submit questions by email to [email protected]. A selection of questions will be answered by management on the call, and all emailed questions will be responded to by email.

To listen to the live webcast, please register at:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/375671679 

The webcast will also be archived on the Events and Presentations page of Numinus' Investor Relations website: https://www.investors.numinus.com/events-and-presentations/

To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

  • 1 (888) 330-3632 (Toll-free North America)
  • 1 (646) 960-0837 (International)
  • Ask to participate in Numinus' Q4 2023 and Annual Results Call

To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 3547386.

A replay of the conference call can also be accessed after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time / 5:30 p.m. Pacific time on November 29, 2023, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 (using passcode 3547386). The replay will be available until December 13, 2023.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

Also from this source

Numinus Announces Psychedelic Program for Mental Distress Associated with Chronic and Serious Illness through Cedar Clinical Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) – a mental health care...

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces At-The-Market Offering Equity Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), is pleased to announce...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Cannabis

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.