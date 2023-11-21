Numinus to Host Q4 2023 and Annual Results Conference Call on November 29, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended August 31, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q4 and year-end 2023 results conference call and webcast occurring on the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time. During the call, Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives.

A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. At this time, the operator will provide instructions for qualified equity analysts to submit questions. Investors are invited to submit questions by email to [email protected]. A selection of questions will be answered by management on the call, and all emailed questions will be responded to by email.

To listen to the live webcast, please register at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/375671679

The webcast will also be archived on the Events and Presentations page of Numinus' Investor Relations website: https://www.investors.numinus.com/events-and-presentations/

To participate in the live conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1 (888) 330-3632 (Toll-free North America)

1 (646) 960-0837 (International)

Ask to participate in Numinus' Q4 2023 and Annual Results Call

To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide conference passcode 3547386.

A replay of the conference call can also be accessed after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time / 5:30 p.m. Pacific time on November 29, 2023, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 (using passcode 3547386). The replay will be available until December 13, 2023.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

