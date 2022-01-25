Numinus to Participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series on February 2, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in Citi's Psychedelic Drug Call Series to be hosted virtually on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Neena Bitritto-Garg, Citi's Biotech analyst, will host Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO of Numinus, for a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET.

For more information about the event, please contact your appropriate Citi representative directly, or KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected] .

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com

Forward-looking statements

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.