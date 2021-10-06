Numinus to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 14th

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 13-14, 2021.

Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO of Numinus, will present live on Thursday, October 14th at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT. Register to attend here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Numinus' management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Learn more about VIC and its events at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinuswellness.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

