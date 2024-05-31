Numinus Wellness Announces Voting Results From its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held earlier today. A total of 50,266,506 common shares representing 15.68% of the 320,551,600 issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date of April 2, 2024, were represented either in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following six nominees proposed by Numinus were elected as directors of Numinus to serve until Numinus' next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. Below is a summary of the voting results for the directors elected:

DIRECTOR VOTES CAST FOR % VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD % VOTES WITHHELD Payton Nyquvest 24,280,301 86.16 % 3,901,707 13.84 % Allen Morishita 21,544,890 76.45 % 6,637,118 23.55 % Larry Timlick 26,611,791 94.43 % 1,570,217 5.57 % Michael Tan 23,971,074 85.06 % 4,210,934 14.94 % Donna Wong 27,017,742 95.87 % 1,164,266 4.13 % Donna Wilson 27,018,311 95.87 % 1,163,697 4.13 %

In addition to the election of all nominees listed as directors in the management information circular, dated April 10, 2024 (the "Circular"), Numinus shareholders approved all other resolutions placed before the Meeting, including setting the number of directors of Numinus at six and the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors for Numinus for the ensuing year.

More information about the resolutions voted on at today's Meeting is available in the Circular, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies.

