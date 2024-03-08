Numinus Wellness Congratulates MindMed on Positive Results from Phase 2B Clinical Trials of MM120 for Generalized Anxiety Disorder

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based novel therapies, congratulates Mind Medicine ("MindMed"NASDAQ: MNMD, Cboe Canada: MMED) on the positive data generated from its Phase 2b clinical trial of MM120 (lysergide d-tartrate) for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder ("GAD"). The study showed that four weeks after a single 100-microgram dose of MM120, 48 percent of the participants achieved remission and no longer showed clinically significant anxiety, and 65 percent showed clinically meaningful improvement. Based on initial clinical data from the Phase 2b trial and the significant unmet medical need in treating GAD, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") has designated MM120 for GAD as a breakthrough therapy. 1

The research was conducted over 20 clinical trial sites with 198 participants. Numinus' Cedar Clinical Research Draper Utah research clinic was among the highest enrolling sites for the study, with its clinic at Murray, Utah, also participating. Dr. Reid Robison, Numinus' Chief Clinical Officer and Dr. Paul Thielking, Chief Science Officer, were Principal Investigators.

"We were pleased to participate in this trial of MM120, with the results indicating a robust and durable improvement for trial participants with GAD. This is an important development in treating a condition that is considered the second most common mental health condition among American adults," said Dr. Robison. "I particularly commend MindMed for designing a study that removed variables such as additional medications and psychotherapy so the effects of MM120 were isolated and fully evaluated."

"Our experience in operating clinical trials for leading drug developers, along with our collaborative approach, was a factor in our success as top enrolling sites for MindMed," added Payton Nyquvest, Numinus Founder and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to work with MindMed as it advances its important research into MM120. With more novel drug treatments moving through the clinical trial stages with the goal of being approved, Numinus is well-positioned with an infrastructure that includes clinical research, treatment clinics and practitioner training."

