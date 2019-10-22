Numonix Enhances Its Call Recording for MiVoice Connect to Support Encrypted Mitel 400 Series IP Phones

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Numonix RECITE®, the industry's most versatile interaction recording solution, is now available for Mitel's 400 Series IP phones (for MiVoice Connect), which feature SIP signal packet encryption.

"Many MiVoice Connect customers have approached us for a compatible recording solution for their newly purchased Mitel IP400 phones," said Evan Kahan, COO of Numonix. "Businesses are buying these phones for their enhanced encryption capabilities, but they are struggling to find supporting recording functionality."

Numonix has developed a proprietary algorithm using available TAPI and network information to correctly target these encrypted telephones. The algorithm also supports extension mobility. When users work remotely via soft phone and log in to their personal extension, sit in the office or on the road, RECITE can capture all MiVoice Connect calls no matter which device.

The Numonix RECITE recording solution can successfully record a majority of Mitel phone systems. Specifically, RECITE supports the following MiVoice Connect integrations:

TAPI & passive Tap / Port Mirroring of SIPS

TAPI & passive Tap / Port Mirroring of MGCP

TAPI WAV — Active Recording

CDR & IP Trunk Utilizing CDR events

For more information about Numonix RECITE for Mitel, please visit us here.

About Numonix

Numonix offers the industry's most versatile interaction recording solution for unified communications, business users and service providers. Featuring more than 300 customization options, a Windows 10-like tile dashboard, and enhanced omni-channel playback, RECITE provides advanced features at no extra charge, giving users complete control over how they experience their recordings and agent/customer data. RECITE empowers organizations to maintain a competitive edge, help ensure regulatory compliance, resolve disputes and enhance the customer experience. At Numonix, we believe you should be able to record and listen to your calls the way you want to. Numonix is based in Boca Raton, Fla. Visit www.NumonixRecording.com

Numonix PR Contact:

Teri Sawyer, T&Co. PR

714-801-1687

Numonix Press

SOURCE Numonix

Related Links

https://numonixrecording.com

