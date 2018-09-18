Numonix RECITE Offers Centralized Skype for Business Client-Side Recording for On-Premises, Hybrid and Office365

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Numonix, provider of RECITE, the industry's single most versatile recording solution available for unified communications and Microsoft Skype® for Business, today announced its new RECITE Client-Side Recorder for Skype for Business. Available for on-premises, hybrid and Skype Online in Office365, the RECITE Client-Side Recorder enables organizations to securely control access to their Office365 recorded interactions. Calls are recorded and stored centrally on a server in a location of the organization's choice. Recordings are digitally watermarked and tamper proofed and are inaccessible by unauthorized users. Sensitive customer information is protected with customizable security in profiles, permission and security measures.

Numonix's new RECITE Client-Side Recorder is deployed as a quick application install on each computer the organization wants to record. All computers are synchronized to the main server on a real-time or scheduled basis. RECITE Client-Side Recorder is offered in addition to Numonix's multiple Certified Skype for Business server recording integrations.

Benefits:

Organization Control of Recordings — Organizations can centrally store recordings on their own servers, in the data center or hosted in Azure, Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud.

— Organizations can centrally store recordings on their own servers, in the data center or hosted in Azure, Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud. Multiple Recording Options — RECITE can be set up for automatic full-time recording with the option of not allowing users to turn off the recording function. It can also be set up to record on demand and/or save on demand.

— RECITE can be set up for automatic full-time recording with the option of not allowing users to turn off the recording function. It can also be set up to record on demand and/or save on demand. Secure Recordings — Each recording features audit trails, security encryption and 100 playback permission profiles.

— Each recording features audit trails, security encryption and 100 playback permission profiles. Compliance Muting — Pause/resume capabilities support PCI compliance.

— Pause/resume capabilities support PCI compliance. Quality Monitoring — Supervisors can access quality monitoring scorecards and desktop widgets to assess and score agent performance.

"We are excited to be the only Skype for Business Certified recording partner to offer a solution to record client-based calls for Skype for Business Online in Office365. Our Client-Side Recorder is a stepping stone in the migration story of premises-based and hybrid-to-cloud environments. Now, users have the ability to securely record and store interactions in the cloud or on-premises while protecting sensitive information and without sacrificing any feature parity they've come to expect from the RECITE product line," said Evan Kahan, COO of Numonix.

For more information, please visit: http://numonix.info/2H33ksK

About Numonix

Numonix offers the industry's most versatile interaction recording solution for unified communications and Microsoft® Skype® for Business users and service providers. Featuring more than 300 customization options, a Windows 10-like tile dashboard, and enhanced omni-channel playback, Numonix's RECITE interaction recording solution provides advanced features at no extra charge, giving users complete control over how they experience their recordings and agent/customer data. RECITE empowers organizations to maintain a competitive edge, help ensure regulatory compliance, resolve disputes and enhance the customer experience. At Numonix, we believe you should be able to record and listen to your calls the way you want to. Numonix is based in Boca Raton, Fla. Visit www.NumonixRecording.com

Numonix PR Contact:

Teri Sawyer, T&Co. PR

714-801-1687

Numonix Press

SOURCE Numonix

Related Links

http://www.NumonixRecording.com

