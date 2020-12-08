Numotion, LUCI Announce National Agreement

LUCI, which publicly launched in July after three years of development, uses a patented sensor-fusion safety system to combine data from cameras, ultrasonics and radar into a single, 360-degree view of the world. The technology works with riders' steering inputs and reaction times to create a customized, safer driving experience.

In addition to avoiding dynamic obstacles and threats to a user's environment, LUCI provides cloud-based communication and alerts via its MyLuci portal. The MyLuci app, which is available to users in the Apple and Google Play app stores, allows riders to view their data and use a secure, encrypted system to share select information with trusted family, friends and caregivers. LUCI can also be configured to alert others of specific events – for example, a rider's location if his or her battery gets dangerously low.

"We are thrilled to offer this game-changing product for power wheelchair users, providing personalized solutions including collision avoidance, drop-off protection, and anti-tipping alerts," said John Pryles, EVP of Sales at Numotion. "LUCI's collision avoidance provides protection to users while allowing them greater independence, fewer accidents and fewer costly chair repairs. LUCI is the kind of forward-thinking innovation our customers want and deserve."

Through this partnership, Numotion's team of over 500 ATPs will have access to LUCI educational materials, resources and expertise to help equip eligible individuals with the product. Clinicians and wheelchair users can contact their local Numotion representatives to enquire whether LUCI may be right for their specific case.

"LUCI is excited to partner with Numotion in bringing new wheelchair technologies to the forefront. This is a momentous step for our company and the industry," said Barry Dean, CEO and co-founder of LUCI. "The entire Numotion team is incredibly focused on serving its customers' needs. From the very beginning, they understood and immediately recognized the many ways LUCI improves the driving experience. We're looking forward to working with Numotion as we reimagine wheelchair mobility and bring real-world solutions to users."

The agreement between LUCI and Numotion will also bring new technological inclusivity to riders, as LUCI works with iOS, Android, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Health and Google Fit.

To learn more about LUCI, or to inquire about a clinical demonstration, visit www.numotion.com/products or www.luci.com .



About Numotion

Numotion is the nation's leading and largest provider of products and services that provide mobility, health and personal independence. Our focus in Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), urological supplies, home accessibility, accessible vehicles and speech solutions helps improve the lives of people with disabilities by enabling them to actively participate in everyday life. CRT is medically necessary, individually configured mobility products and services, including manual and power wheelchairs, designed to meet the unique medical and functional needs of individuals with significant disabilities and medical conditions to provide them with greater independence. Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Numotion has more than 150 locations across the country and serves more than 260,000 people. At Numotion, Mobility Starts Here. For more information, please visit www.numotion.com.

About LUCI

Based in Nashville, with R&D headquarters in Denver, LUCI was founded by Barry and Jered Dean, brothers who were driven to innovate from personal experience, and committed to creating change for people living with disabilities. LUCI has received the following industry accolades: TIME magazine's Best Inventions of 2020, Popular Science "Best of What's New" featuring 100 greatest innovations of 2020 and Mobility Management magazine's Product Award. Learn more at LUCI.com .

