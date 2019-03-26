NuMSP Acquires Boise Assets from Corporate Technologies

CLIFTON, N.J. and BOISE, Idaho, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMSP, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, announced its acquisition of the Boise, Idaho assets from Corporate Technologies. Corporate Technologies continues its operations in California, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, and New Jersey.

"We are happy to reach an agreement with Corporate Technologies to buy the business in Boise," said Jim Griffith, CEO of NuMSP. "The Boise market is a vibrant, growing market for businesses, and NuMSP looks forward to delivering IT services to those businesses with the highest level of excellence."

This acquisition is the ninth for NuMSP. The company is building a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services to SMBs that will rival incumbent solutions at Fortune 500 companies to meet the challenges SMBs face in leveraging their IT investments.

"NuMSP was our first choice for an MSP committed to the SMB market when we decided to exit the market. We remain committed to our customers in our California, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, and New Jersey markets," said Elam Baer, CEO of Corporate Technologies. "Jim and his team at NuMSP will continue to take care of the Boise customers with the same level of care and service delivery we provide."

About NuMSP

After years of providing IT services and security solutions for SMBs, NuMSP's leadership recognized the need to offer premium solutions in every U.S. state. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the United States but this segment's ability to leverage technology has always been limited to in-house research capabilities and expertise or the reliance on an IT advisor, a role made more difficult given the advances in technology and proliferation of security threats. In response, NuMSP is creating a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services and security solutions that will rival the solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies. NuMSP is actively looking to enter new geographic areas and acquire MSPs in existing geographic markets. If you are interested in having your MSP join the NuMSP platform, please contact us at acquisitions@numsp.com.

