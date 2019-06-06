NuMSP Enters Albuquerque Market with Acquisition of J and J Technical Services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMSP, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, enters the Albuquerque market with the acquisition of J and J Technical Services, a full-service MSP that offers IT services for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

"With over 20 years in business and numerous industry awards, J and J Technical Services and NuMSP share the same mission of helping clients by providing innovative IT solutions," said Jim Griffith, CEO of NuMSP. "With this approach it is easy to understand how John and his team have built one of the largest MSPs in Albuquerque. This team will allow NuMSP to continue its goal of being the premier provider of IT services to the SMB market in New Mexico."

This acquisition, the 12th for NuMSP, marks the company's continued efforts to fulfill the IT service needs of SMBs in every major market across the country. NuMSP is building a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services to SMBs that will rival incumbent solutions at Fortune 500 companies to meet the challenges SMBs face in leveraging their IT investments.

"Since our launch in 1996, we committed to a few simple but critical core values to improve client's businesses through innovative IT solutions and an unwavering dedication to total customer satisfaction," said John Freienmuth, CEO and founder of J and J Technical Services. "We're very proud to have built J and J into one of the largest and most recognized managed services provider in New Mexico and couldn't be more excited to continue our growth by joining forces with NuMSP. I have been approached many times over the years with M&A opportunities, one thing that was always a top priority to me was handing off my clients and my staff to a team that was poised to take them both to the next level. NuMSP is just that!"

Learn more at www.numsp.com and www.jandjtech.com.

About NuMSP

After years of providing IT services and security solutions for SMBs, NuMSP's leadership recognized the need to offer premium solutions in every U.S. state. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the United States but this segment's ability to leverage technology has always been limited to in-house research capabilities and expertise or the reliance on an IT advisor, a role made more difficult given the advances in technology and proliferation of security threats. In response, NuMSP is creating a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services and security solutions that will rival the solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies. NuMSP is actively looking to enter new geographic areas and acquire MSPs in existing geographic markets. If you are interested in having your MSP join the NuMSP platform, please contact us at acquisitions@numsp.com.

