NuMSP Expands Presence in Ohio With Its 15th Acquisition of K-Tech Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMSP, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, expands its presence in Ohio with the acquisition of K-Tech Solutions, a full-service MSP that offers IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

"We're very excited to welcome K-Tech Solutions to NuMSP's national platform," said Jim Griffith, CEO of NuMSP. "Bobby Kneisel and his team share our core philosophy of providing technology with integrity, and we look forward to combining our skills to serve the needs of small and mid-sized businesses in Ohio with focus on the Healthcare, Veterinary, Insurance, Accounting, and Law sectors."

This acquisition, the 15th for NuMSP, marks the company's continued efforts to fulfill the IT service needs of SMBs in every major market across the country. NuMSP is building a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services to SMBs that will rival incumbent solutions at Fortune 500 companies to meet the challenges SMBs face in leveraging their IT investments.

"I am very happy for the opportunity to partner with NuMSP, their leadership, vision, and depth of technical talent will all help to provide an even better service experience for our clients. In an ever-changing environment, providing better security, service, and flexibility are critical to the success of an SMB, and this partnership is an evolutionary leap forward for our clients," said Bobby Kneisel, Founder and CEO of K-Tech Solutions.

Learn more at www.numsp.com and http://www.ktechsolutionsllc.com

About NuMSP

After years of providing IT services and security solutions for SMBs, NuMSP's leadership recognized the need to offer premium solutions in every U.S. state. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the United States but this segment's ability to leverage technology has always been limited to in-house research capabilities and expertise or the reliance on an IT advisor, a role made more difficult given the advances in technology and proliferation of security threats. In response, NuMSP is creating a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services and security solutions that will rival the solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies. NuMSP is actively looking to enter new geographic areas and acquire MSPs in existing geographic markets. If you are interested in having your MSP join the NuMSP platform, please contact us at [email protected].

Related Images

ktech-powered-by-numsp.jpg

KTech powered by NuMSP

NuMSP's latest acquisition

SOURCE NuMSP