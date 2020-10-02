NuMSP Presents the First AI-Based Managed IT Service, Now Available for All New Orleans Area Businesses

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMSP, the nation's fastest-growing managed technology services provider, is proud to announce it is now available to support local businesses in the New Orleans area. NuMSP's mission is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction. It is the only AI-based managed service provider available for small and medium-sized businesses, providing 24/7 smart monitoring and support.

All business owners in the New Orleans area can now get a free network services assessment with no commitment to get a second expert opinion on their business IT structure and needs. NuMSP is the nation's first AI-based IT provider. This allows for the fastest response time to new tickets, 24/7 support from any location and advanced proprietary tools to monitor and support the business and the employees.

NuMSP helps small businesses handle COVID-19 effects

NuMSP's expert team developed a set of solutions to combat the effects and challenges COVID-19 brought to all businesses in the New Orleans area. From cybersecurity solutions for all the business team's work stations to remote work solutions, so the business staff is always available and read to work.

"Our primary mission is to become our clients trusted adviser by delivering best-of-breed technology solutions that increase organizational productivity and scalability, lower operational costs, and evolve in their ever-changing business climate."

Jim Griffith, NuMSP CEO

About NuMSP

After years of providing IT services and security solutions for SMBs, NuMSP's leadership recognized the need to offer premium solutions in every U.S. state. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the United States but this segment's ability to leverage technology has always been limited to in-house research capabilities and expertise or the reliance on an IT advisor, a role made more difficult given the advances in technology and proliferation of security threats. In response, NuMSP is creating a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services and security solutions that will rival the solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies.

