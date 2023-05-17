Numurus Joins NVIDIA Metropolis to Accelerate Industrial Edge-AI and Robotics Applications

SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Numurus LLC, a provider of NEPI®, a fully-featured operating system (OS) for industrial edge-AI and robotics applications, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications. The program nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge vision AI applications that are designed to make the world's most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

Researchers and application solution providers spend up to 40% or more of their total software budget building and maintaining low-level software, drivers, and tools. This effort is non-core for most development teams but a required component of any smart system software stack. Providers face major challenges building low-level software with hard-to-find expertise, short timelines, small budgets, and the high effort of integrating and maintaining sensor drivers, control system interfaces, communications drivers, tools for managing AI at the edge, automation, and beyond. "Providers need to avoid this complex, costly approach and use a scalable path to meet and grow demand for industrial automation," said Shanif Merchant, Numurus chief product officer.

Numurus, with its NEPI OS platform, off-the-shelf edge-compute hardware, and engineering services, is addressing these challenges. NEPI is the first commercial, open-source, turnkey OS with plug-and-play abstracted sensor and communication drivers, backseat robotic and manipulator interfaces, drag-and-drop AI and automation tools, and local and remote system and data management solutions that reduce costs and simplify smart system development.

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to use world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of members who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques and most efficient deployment platforms, and using an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Members can gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Numurus incorporates NVIDIA CUDA-X software libraries, the JetPack development environment, Nsight developer tools, and Jetson system-on-modules within its product line. Future integration with the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit and DeepStream SDK will enable developers to build their AI models and manage datasets even more rapidly.

Numurus LLC, a leading provider of products and services that power industrial AI and automation at the edge, is dedicated to helping developers and research labs deliver in-field intelligence to their customers faster and more cost-efficiently. Numurus offers NEPI, an open-source operating system for robots and edge-AI applications with plug-and-play interfaces and drag-and-drop edge process management, making it possible to rapidly add AI, automation, and connectivity to any robotic system. For customers that want a packaged solution, Numurus offers turnkey edge-compute hardware solutions that come pre-loaded with the NEPI operating system. Headquartered in Seattle, Numurus is powering industrial AI and automation at the edge – worldwide.

