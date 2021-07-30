Nün Puts A Chilean Spin On Classic Italian Pasta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chilean startup Nün has created a line of gluten-free pasta products. These combine a variety of legumes with local Chilean seaweed. The innovative product line offers a delicious, nutrients-packed, gluten-free option for consumers who find themselves unable or unwilling to partake in the classic Italian dish.

There are few meals as popular as a plate of pasta. From family gatherings to the silver screen, the wheat-based dish is a staple meal around the world. Unfortunately, for those who are concerned about their health — and particularly anyone who is gluten-free — traditional pasta isn't an option.

Fortunately, Nün has a solution. The young South American startup has created a unique take on pasta that is both healthier and more accessible to those with food allergies or sensitivities.

First, Nün's pasta products are made with legumes. This removes the gluten-filled wheat that makes the meal off-limits for so many consumers. In addition, the brand combines each legume with its signature ingredient: cochayuyo. The charming word is the local name for the one-of-a-kind form of indigenous seaweed that grows in the Pacific Ocean off of the 4,000-mile Chilean coast.

Cochayuyo is chock full of nutritional value, including critical vitamins, minerals, and proteins such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium, folic acid, iodine, and vitamins A, B1, B12, C, D, and E. By combining seaweed and legume flours, Nün has formulated a deliciously healthy line of pasta products that are packed with health benefits and edible for those who cannot ingest gluten.

In addition, the brand works with local artisanal communities of seaweed collectors to source its ingredients. While Nün is a growing brand, its commitment to quality ingredients, gluten-free products, and community-focused manufacturing has made its pasta products an immediate hit with consumers.

The brand's recent entrance into the US health food marketplace bodes well for future growth, as well. Whether it's at home or abroad, Nün is well-positioned to continue to provide its growing audience with quality food options that are healthy, allergy-friendly, and community-oriented.

