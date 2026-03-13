Nuna Debuts REVV™ maxx

A 360° Rotating Convertible Car Seat Now Suitable from Birth to 65 lbs

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna, a global leader in premium baby gear innovation, has reimagined their REVV™ 360° rotating convertible car seat with the introduction of REVV™ maxx, now thoughtfully designed to deliver premium protection from birth up to 65 lbs.

Combining Nuna's signature safety, style and convenience, the cleverly-designed one-handed 360° rotation puts a helpful spin on daily routines to eliminate awkward angles and reduce the daily strain of getting little ones in and out of the car.

Nuna_REVV maxx

"REVV™ maxx is all about growing with families," said Austin Hodges, CMO at Nuna. "We know how important safety and longevity is for parents and caregivers when it comes to baby gear, and now with the extended weight limit, families can enjoy the simplicity and security of REVV™ maxx even longer."

Supporting rear-facing up to 40 pounds and forward-facing up to 65 pounds, REVV™ maxx conveniently installs once with seamless rear to forward-facing transition, removing extra steps and allowing parents to stay focused on what matters most.

Key Product Details

Designed for security and longevity from birth to 65 lbs

Simple 1-handed 360° rotation in both rear and forward-facing modes

Sleek automotive style leatherette accents for big kid appeal

Muscle-free True tension ™ doors ensure an ultra-secure fit without the struggle

doors ensure an ultra-secure fit without the struggle Certified to the latest side and frontal impact standards (FMVSS No. 213a and 213b)

Smartly sourced materials contain no added fire-retardant chemicals

Available in four signature Nuna fashions: Caviar, Cedar, Midnight & Pewter

REVV™ maxx is available for pre-order now at nunababy.com and Nordstrom, and will be available at other select retailers in April '26.

About Nuna

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty strike the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions, which span across car seat, stroller, in-home, on you, and wardrobe categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy and flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful solutions built into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. To learn more, visit nunababy.com.

SOURCE Nuna