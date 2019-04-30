Nuna Introduces Their First Hands Free Baby Carrier

MORGANTOWN, Pa., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You can't hold your baby all the time, even though you may want to. Nuna, a leader in luxury baby gear, today announced a new addition to their family of products: CUDL. CUDL makes it easy to keep baby close and secure, all while allowing parents to be hands free. It's comfortable and customizable with mesh fabric, padded shoulder straps and waist belt. And it's easy to use thanks to magnetic buckles.

The CUDL keeps baby facing in and snuggled up starting with an integrated infant booster for newborns, which then easily unzips as your child grows. As baby wants to explore the world, they can face out or switch to backpack mode for growing toddlers.

"We're thrilled to be introducing CUDL to the market," said Nicole Hahn, Nuna's Global Marketing Director. "CUDL focuses on both safety and comfort and provides a great way for parents to carry their child around, hands free."

CUDL is available in three colors: Aspen, Caviar, Frost. MSRP is $199.95 and can be purchased online and in-store at Nordstrom, Dillard's, Pottery Barn Kids, in addition to specialty baby stores.

Nuna has grown into a global brand available in over 50 countries with a full range of strollers, car seats, and in-home products as well as a strong celebrity following. For more information on Nuna and COVE™ aire, visit www.nuna.eu/usa/ and follow Nuna on Instagram @nuna_usa , Facebook @nuna.usa , and YouTube @NunaGlobal .

About CUDL:

Smart design

Magnetic buckles ensure an easy and secure attachment

Integrated infant booster for use with babies less than 4 months. No extra purchase needed.

2 sets of GOTS™ certified organic, cotton bibs included

Adjustable padded shoulder straps and waist belt provide all over comfort while evenly distributing baby's weight

Keep them shaded with a customizable hood

Innovative leg opening button adjustment for smaller babies

The International Hip Dysplasia Institute (IHDI) acknowledges the Nuna CUDL as a "hip-healthy" product when used as directed.

Specifications

Usage

Newborn to 3 years, 8–35 lbs

Facing in/Infant Booster: 8–15 lbs, Less than 4 months

Facing in: 15–30 lbs, 4+ months

Facing out: 20–30 lbs, 6+ months

Back carry: 25–35 lbs, 9+ months

Dimensions

Seat width and body panel: W 6-13 x L 13-17 inches

Waistband: 24-57 inches

Weight

2.71 lbs.

Available Fashions

Aspen, Caviar, Frost

Included accessories

Carry bag, 2 sets of GOTS™ certified organic cotton bibs

About Nuna

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that spans across car seat, stroller, in home and on you categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy and flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put in to every detail, Nuna designs around your life.

