Nuna Kicks Off the Holiday Season with a New Stroller, Exclusive Line for Nordstrom and Times Square Billboards

"This is an exciting time for Nuna. We always love launching new products, and the TRIV is no exception. The TRIV is the perfect travel system in a compact format that answers the needs of so many of our customers in a safe and stylish way," said Nicole Hahn, Nuna's Global Marketing Director.

"We're also excited to be launching our new Ellis Collection and our billboards, both timed with the opening of the new Nordstrom Flagship store in New York City," adds Brielle Freeman, US Brand Manager.

The TRIV comes in caviar and frost, as well as in the new Nordstrom exclusive Ellis fashion. TRIV is cleverly designed with a seat that can face both ways and fold both ways and can easily convert to a travel system. The car seat ring adaptor can even fold with the frame. MSRP is $699.95 and the caviar and frost fashions can also be purchased at Nordstrom in addition to Pottery Barn Kids , specialty baby stores and online.

In addition to the launch of TRIV, Nuna is launching the Ellis Collection at Nordstrom. This includes TRIV and PIPA infant car seat, all in an exclusive Glen plaid fabric perfect for the fall. The collection will be on display at Nordstrom New York City, as well as on Nordstrom.com for Nordy Club members.

To celebrate everything Nuna, billboards will run in Times Square from October 21st - November 17th. Content will include videos about the new TRIV, the Nuna brand and much more.

Nuna has grown into a global brand available in over 50 countries with a full range of strollers, car seats, and in-home products as well as a strong celebrity following. For more information on Nuna, TRIV and all products, visit www.nunababy.com and follow Nuna on Instagram @nuna_usa , Facebook @nuna.usa , and YouTube @NunaGlobal .

For media requests, contact Julie Stern at nuna@brilliantprm.com or (860) 805-4988.

ABOUT NUNA

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots has been focusing on creating smart, helpful and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at www.nunababy.com

