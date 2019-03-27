Nuna receives distinction for high design quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019

MORGANTOWN, Pa., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Dot jury has made its decision: Nuna PIPA™ lite lx, MIXX™ and LEAF™ grow have each received the Red Dot, which the renowned jury only awards to products that feature an outstanding design.

Keep it luxe & light

A new little one brings a whole new meaning to your life. And you want to give them the very best. PIPA™ lite lx's feather weight design makes it easy to do just that naturally—with its Merino wool and TENCEL™* lyocell fiber blend, and no added fire retardant chemicals. Be ready in a moment's notice with its seriously strong and simple install, and a supremely secure design. Because nothing's too good for you and baby.

*TENCEL™ is a trademark of Lenzing AG

Move in your own way

Supermarket. Train. Playground. For quick trips out, weekends away, and everything in between—the MIXX™ is the one. This versatile pushchair has plenty of space for essentials. Plus its smooth maneuverability allows you to push with one hand, for some fun spins along the way. Or for when you need to double back to pick up that dropped bear. Designed with all the little details in mind, so your adventures in parenthood can be that much easier.

Sit back & sway away

From newborn. To toddler. To big kid. They keep on growing. One thing that is constant? Their need for comfort and a space to call their own. A gentle nudge from you sways LEAF™ grow from side-to-side. Movement so calming, they may just start snoozing. And if they do? No problem. Down and up they go with an adjustable recline that grows with them. Your child will adore it. No matter how old they are.

Design quality is the common factor for award-winning products

"I would like to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their wonderful success. The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, in reference to the winners.

Experience and expertise get straight to the point

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years in order to select the year's best designs. During an adjudication process that spans several days, they try out the products, discuss them and ultimately reach a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto "In search of good design and innovation", their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

Success to be celebrated at the award ceremony

On 8 July 2019, Nuna will celebrate its success during the award ceremony. The international design scene will gather in Essen's Aalto-Theater as part of the Red Dot Gala. At the subsequent Designers' Night party, the Red Dot laureates will receive their certificates and PIPA™ lite lx, MIXX™ and LEAF grow will join the exhibition "Design on Stage" in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, which presents all of the award-winning products. From that date, PIPA™ lite lx, MIXX™ and LEAF grow will also be on show in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, online and in the Red Dot Design App.

About Nuna

Family is where our story begins.

How do we give baby a spot at the table? Answering that led us to design our first ever product—the ZAAZ™ high chair—launched in 2007. We're a global brand with roots in Amsterdam. The practical side of family life is a constant source of inspiration to us. Raising little ones is immensely rewarding and demanding, often at the same time. And it isn't all about the children either. Our own adventures in parenthood have shown us that practical and beautiful is the perfect balance when it comes to gear. There's nothing we appreciate more than clever design—thoughtful solutions—that bring us a sense of joy.

Designed around your life.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online. Further information: www.red-dot.org.

