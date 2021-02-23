Nunbelievable Introduces New 100-Calorie Shortbread Cookies Featuring Emerging Superfood Baobab

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nunbelievable, an innovative baked goods company that creates wholesome cookies, has unveiled the latest addition to its product lineup. The new snack-size shortbread cookies are just 100 calories and are made using the emerging superfood baobab. "I am proud that we are a pioneer in using baobab, which is packed full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals," says Nunbelievable's Co-Founder and CEO, Bryan Janeczko. "Studies have shown that the baobab fruit can enhance immunity, help balance blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation and optimize digestive health. It's the perfect ingredient for our shortbread cookies."

Nunbelievable New Shortbread Collection featuring Baobab

The new shortbread cookies feature only the highest quality, sustainably sourced baobab fruit powder, from Zimbabwe, where Nunbelievable Co-Founder and CMO Kuda Biza was born and raised. "I grew up eating the baobab fruit, so it feels great to be able to bring this ingredient to a global market," says Biza. "Now everyone can experience first-hand the amazing benefits of this superfruit like I did."

Categorized as a superfood because of its outstanding nutritional benefits, baobab has a hint of a sweet citrus taste and contains essential minerals, antioxidants, electrolytes and prebiotic dietary fiber. It is also a low-glycemic food and an excellent source of vitamin C. Click here to learn more about baobab.

Nunbelievable's new snack-size shortbread cookies are available in four different varieties:

Original Shortbread

Chocolate Shortbread

Baobab Lemon Poppyseed

Baobab Original Shortbread

Already known for its artisanal cookies, the company was originally inspired by a group of nuns who devoted their lives to providing meals for the hungry. Nunbelievable donates a portion of its sales to food pantries, soup kitchens and other organizations that are on the front lines of the fight against hunger, with a mission of providing 10 million meals in three years. By working with Africa's only FairWild and Organic Baobab supplier, Nunbelievable will contribute to providing much-needed supplemental income to over 4,500 registered rural African harvesters and their families.

As with all their products, the new Nunbelievable shortbread cookies are made from natural and non-GMO ingredients, are free from artificial flavors and added preservatives and are certified kosher. Other cookie varieties in the current collection include: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin and Double Chocolate Chip (gluten-free). A new sugar free, keto-friendly cookie will also be released in March 2021.

Price: $19.99 for a bundle of 36 cookies (18 x 2 cookies per packs)

Baobab Whitepaper source: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0251/4567/1732/files/Baobab_Whitepaper_2.pdf?v=1613418072

About Nunbelievable

Originally inspired by an order of nuns who commit their lives to feeding and comforting those in need, Nunbelievable is a mission-based company that offers premium, handcrafted baked goods, while providing a healthy dose of inspiration to end hunger and make a difference in the communities most in need. The company was founded in 2019 by Bryan Janeczko (CEO) and Kuda Biza (CMO). Janezcko is a successful health and wellness entrepreneur who pioneered the now $1 billion-plus meal-delivery services industry, while Biza is a proven social venture entrepreneur, passionate about fighting hunger. For every cookie sold, Nunbelievable donates one meal to food pantries, soup kitchens and other organizations on the front lines of the fight against hunger. The company is on track to meet a goal of providing 10 million meals within three years. For more info visit: www.nunbelievable.com

Media Contact

Jenelle Hamilton

Jenelle Hamilton PR

[email protected]

+1 646 421 9139

SOURCE Nunbelievable