NUNM Announces National Spring Recruitment Schedule

Jan 30, 2023

Staff, faculty and alumni will visit 20 campuses across 10 states this spring

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) announced today that it will be resuming off-campus recruitment activities beginning in February. The Spring calendar includes visits to fairs and expos targeted to both undergraduate and graduate-level students considering careers in medicine across 20 schools in ten states.

In addition to admissions staff, many tables will be co-hosted by NUNM alum and/or faculty, including Dr. Heather Zwickey, whose roles as the founder of the prestigious Helfgott Research Institute and founding dean of NUNM's School of Graduate Studies make her an outstanding resource for anyone considering NUNM's College of Naturopathic Medicine, College of Classical Chinese Medicine, or nutrition, global health and research programs. Interested students should check with the fair for information on how to attend or register.

"After two years of a travel moratorium, we couldn't be more excited to meet future students in their hometowns," said Grace Kuehne, Associate Director of Recruitment Outreach. "NUNM's brand is all about collaboration, mentorship and empowering communities, so these personal connections are key to sharing what makes NUNM so special. And what an opportunity to be able to connect directly with faculty like Dr. Zwickey as part of the research process!"

The spring tour begins and ends on Oregon campuses, and spans nine states in between. NUNM will also participate in several virtual fairs. Check nunm.edu for details.

Spring 2023 Recruitment Schedule




February 2, 2023 

Oregon Transfer Days, Chemeketa Community College, Salem, OR 

February 6, 2023 

Oregon Transfer Days, PCC Sylvania, Portland, OR

February 7, 2023

Oregon Transfer Days, PCC Rock Creek, Portland, OR

February 8, 2023 

Oregon Transfer Days, PCC Southeast

February 9, 2023

Oregon Transfer Days, PCC Cascade

March 1, 2023

Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA

March 5, 2023

Denver RMACAC Spring College Fair, Denver, CO

March 7, 2023

Oregon Transfer Days, Boise, ID

March 8, 2023

Health and Medical School Expo, Ann Arbor, MI

March 15, 2023

Health Care Hiring & Transfer Fair, Miami, FL

March 16, 2023

FAU Pre-Health Professions Day, Boca Raton, FL

March 29, 2023

Health Professional School Expo, Minneapolis MN

March 29, 2023

Philadelphia/Mainline Health Professions School Expo, Villanova, PA

April 12, 2023

Seattle Pacific University Spring Career Fair, Seattle, WA

April 19, 2023

CSULB Health Professions Fair, Long Beach, CA

April 20, 2023 

UC-Irvine Health Professions Graduate School Fair, Irvine, CA

April 20, 2023

Claremont Colleges Health Professions Fair, San Bernardino, CA

April 24, 2023

University of Portland Health Fair, Portland, OR

April 25, 2023

Oregon State University Health Professions Fair, Corvallis, OR

April 26, 2023

University of Oregon Health Grad & Career Expo, Eugene, OR

Established in 1956, National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) is the country's premier accredited naturopathic university. A leader in the field of naturopathic medical education and evidence-based research, its mission is to educate and train physicians, practitioners, and pre-professionals in the art, science, and research of natural medicine. 

