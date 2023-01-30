NUNM Announces National Spring Recruitment Schedule

Staff, faculty and alumni will visit 20 campuses across 10 states this spring

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) announced today that it will be resuming off-campus recruitment activities beginning in February. The Spring calendar includes visits to fairs and expos targeted to both undergraduate and graduate-level students considering careers in medicine across 20 schools in ten states.

In addition to admissions staff, many tables will be co-hosted by NUNM alum and/or faculty, including Dr. Heather Zwickey, whose roles as the founder of the prestigious Helfgott Research Institute and founding dean of NUNM's School of Graduate Studies make her an outstanding resource for anyone considering NUNM's College of Naturopathic Medicine, College of Classical Chinese Medicine, or nutrition, global health and research programs. Interested students should check with the fair for information on how to attend or register.

"After two years of a travel moratorium, we couldn't be more excited to meet future students in their hometowns," said Grace Kuehne, Associate Director of Recruitment Outreach. "NUNM's brand is all about collaboration, mentorship and empowering communities, so these personal connections are key to sharing what makes NUNM so special. And what an opportunity to be able to connect directly with faculty like Dr. Zwickey as part of the research process!"

The spring tour begins and ends on Oregon campuses, and spans nine states in between. NUNM will also participate in several virtual fairs. Check nunm.edu for details.

Established in 1956, National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM) is the country's premier accredited naturopathic university. A leader in the field of naturopathic medical education and evidence-based research, its mission is to educate and train physicians, practitioners, and pre-professionals in the art, science, and research of natural medicine.

