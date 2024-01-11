NUNORM LAUNCHES MEN'S MAKEUP LINE CREATING INCLUSIVE BEAUTY FOR EVERYONE

NuNorm introduces simple and straightforward makeup for men

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new line of makeup specifically formulated for men's skin, NuNorm , announces the launch of the core collection today. Founded by Jeff Lau, NuNorm offers five innovative products that are found to be the most essential in a man's daily routine. Recognizing the lack of makeup products tailored to men, Jeff's vision for NuNorm is to break the stigma and empower every man to live more authentically and to present the best version of themselves while caring for their own skin.

The NuNorm Shine Eraser, Quick Cover Stick, Tinted Hydrator, Brow Rescue, and the Okuni Brush

Inspired by a powerful moment of self-expression with his son, Jeff saw how much society needed to progress and began his mission to help reshape masculinity and increase the well-being and confidence of men. "Regardless of gender, we want to change the outdated perception that is exclusively for women and help men feel empowered with high-quality makeup products catered to them," says Jeff. NuNorm products are specially formulated as the result of thoughtful consideration to tackle common skin issues experienced by men such as large pores, overly dry or oily skin, patchy facial hair, redness, acne, and more. The easy-to-use products are versatile and buildable providing natural, undetectable enhancement to the complexion offering an extremely inclusive and diverse shade range to meet most skin tones.

NuNorm's core collection simplifies cosmetic confusion with five subtle, straightforward, and compact products for men to put their best face forward. The Shine Eraser is an invisible blotting powder infused with Olive Oil and Hyaluronic Acid and is available in three shades designed to instantly absorb excess oil and sweat, reduce shine, and mattify the complexion on the face and head. The Quick Cover Stick is a dual-ended foundation and concealing stick that can be used for spot or full coverage and has an attached soft bristle brush for easy blending. The ultra-lightweight formula is designed with an exclusive pigment technology and an emollient proprietary blend of ingredients to keep skin hydrated. It is available in 17 diverse shades to instantly conceal and correct for a smooth, natural, matte finish without being greasy. The Tinted Hydrator is a water-gel formula available in ten flexible shades packed with high-performance skincare ingredients like Betaine, Niacinamide, and Squalane to encourage a healthy-looking complexion both instantly and over time.

For the brow and beard, Brow Rescue's dual-ended brow pencil easily defines and fills brows and patchy facial hair. The chiseled tip enables hair-like detail for natural-looking strokes available in eight shades to match most hair colors, including gray. For mess-free application, The Okuni Brush is the ultimate makeup tool that is densely packed with super soft 100% vegan bristles that can be used with liquid, cream, or powder formulas. All NuNorm products are cruelty, gluten, and paraben free, and vegan.

The direct-to-consumer cosmetics line has prepared the shade matching process to be immensely accessible for consumers shopping on the e-commerce platform using an AI-powered tool. Consumers can find the ideal shade using the mobile device camera to virtually try each shade and swipe for the perfect match instantly.

NuNorm is available now with prices ranging from $16 - $40 at www.nunorm.com .

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About NuNorm:

NuNorm is a men's makeup brand creating inclusive beauty without limits. Breaking social norms and embracing the empowerment of individuals who identify as male, encouraging them to celebrate their distinct features and present their most confident selves. Through meticulously crafted product lines that are thoughtfully formulated to cater to male skin, NuNorm is defying conventional beauty norms and creating a new way for men to put their best face forward.

SOURCE Michele Marie PR