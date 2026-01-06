Nuon Medical Unveils Tech-Integrated Packaging Ecosystem at CES 2026, Engineering Clinical Precision into the Point of Skin Contact

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuon Medical, a leader in beauty tech innovation, has announced a comprehensive tech-integrated packaging ecosystem at CES 2026.

Addressing the global demand for smart skincare, Nuon focuses on the industry's most critical frontier: the point of skin contact. By merging smart applicator technology with clinical engineering, Nuon Medical is redefining the delivery of medical-grade skincare for the modern consumer.

Nuon's ecosystem enables brands to embed sensing, treatment, and connectivity directly into packaging. This evolution transforms the skincare applicator from a passive tool into an intelligent delivery engine, allowing brands to amplify formulation efficacy while providing data-driven diagnostics.

Five Pillars of Smart Beauty Packaging

Nuon's CES showcase highlights five technology sectors where hardware optimizes product performance:

Phototherapy Area : Featuring LED applicator heads with red and blue light therapy for simultaneous formula application

Featuring LED applicator heads with red and blue light therapy for simultaneous formula application Skin Diagnostic Area : Showcasing bio-sensing tips that analyze skin hydration and texture to support personalized skincare

Showcasing bio-sensing tips that analyze skin hydration and texture to support personalized skincare UV Diagnostic Area : Featuring UV sensor-embedded tips that visualize invisible environmental risks and improve SPF compliance

Featuring UV sensor-embedded tips that visualize invisible environmental risks and improve SPF compliance NFC & Connected Packaging : Digital systems that secure the product lifecycle through NFC authentication and usage tracking

Digital systems that secure the product lifecycle through NFC authentication and usage tracking At-Home Spa Area: Systems combining thermal control and micro-vibration to maximize skincare formulation absorption

Clinical Logic × Consumer Usability

"The future of efficacy lies in the synergy between the formulation and the delivery method," said Alain Dijkstra, Founder and CEO of Nuon Medical. "At CES 2026, we are showing R&D teams how our 'device-in-packaging' architecture acts as a treatment engine, unlocking the full biological potential of their products."

Responsible Innovation and ESG

With a portfolio of over 800 patents, Nuon Medical emphasizes sustainable beauty technology, focusing on durability and modularity. This supports global brands in delivering ethical, high-performance solutions without sacrificing scalability.

About Nuon Medical

Nuon Medical is a pioneer in tech-enabled beauty packaging, empowering global brands to seamlessly translate advanced technologies into intuitive, everyday skincare rituals.

Learn more at: nuonmedical.com

