Founded by beauty entrepreneur Angelo De Simone, Nuovaluce was launched in 2017. The article recognizes the device's most unique characteristic - not requiring the use of conductive gel— as something other microcurrent devices say is required. It was held as common industry knowledge that conductive gel was needed for devices that utilized micro-current technology. After years of research, De Simone found that this was not true.

The author mentions Nuovaluce's ability to simplify her beauty routine, noting that "...it yields visible results quickly…". She did not need any extra product to use it, which reduces operating costs over the long run—making it a win-win.

Other devices recognized in the article include BeautyBio's Cryo Dual Roller, a professional-grade, stainless steel cryo skin icing roller for the face, eyes and body, as well as Moda One, a smart hair dryer by Tineco.

In the midst of the pandemic, Nuovaluce offers a cost-efficient way to manage self-care without having to leave the comfort of your home. Priced at only $449, the Nuovaluce device can also be purchased in four payments of $72.96. To learn more about Nuovaluce Beauty and its products, visit https://nuovalucebeauty.com/ .

Nuovaluce Beauty is a California-based company dedicated to providing clients with trusted, scientifically tested and FDA-approved therapies. We offer home use products that utilize the science of high tech Microcurrent and LED light therapy for skin. The technology included in Nuovaluce's device is designed by an expert team of skin and beauty experts. To learn more about Nuovalue Beauty and try our products, visit https://nuovalucebeauty.com/ .

