Nuovaluce Stays on the Cutting Edge of Beauty Tech by Introducing First Conductive Gel with Silver Colloidal

"The basic purpose of the silver conductive gel and traditional conductive gel is to accelerate the results of the skin-firming treatment," said Angelo De Simone, found and CEO, Nuovaluce Beauty. "These devices promote smooth, and radiant skin within 10 minutes. The controlled energy from the device penetrates three layers deep into the facial skin. We are the first to use silver colloidal in our products. The Nuovaluce Silver Conductive Gel is made of silver colloidal and other powerful and skin-safe ingredients like aloe vera, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid 1%, Vitamin E (Tocopherol), and other natural ingredients, respectively. The best part is both these gels are parabens, silicon, and oil-free."

These hydrating and moisturizing gels are specially formulated to ensure that the 'optimal Microcurrent conductivity' and other skincare benefits can be achieved. Both these gels are great for all skin types because of the presence of safe ingredients.

"You can use these conductive gels with a Nuovaluce device in three easy steps," said De Simone. "Clean and pat dry your skin before applying any of these gels. You must apply these gels in sections like Forehead, left cheek, right cheek, nose, and chin. Now, leave the gel for five to ten minutes after treating with the Nuovaluce anti-aging device, and then rinse the gel off your face. The best part is by using these gels and the device, you do not have to spend the fortune on the expensive serums, creams, or any surgical procedure."

Nuovaluce gels provide the best results to the users, and one can use the device even without these gels. There will be no breakouts caused, and on average, the user can use the gel bottle for three to four months. Moreover, the expiration date is two years from the manufacturing date to use it without any hassle. The users can rest assured about these gels' quality, as they both are Made in the USA and in an ISO FDA Compliant Lab.

To learn more about the products, visit nuovalucebeauty.com.

About Nuovaluce Beauty

Nuovaluce Beauty is a California-based group of like-minded individuals determined to provide an inexpensive cosmetic procedure for women across America. They offer an innovative and new-age anti-aging device and natural ingredient-based conductive gels. For details, reach out at https://nuovalucebeauty.com/

