Nuovo Pasta Production Ltd Wins sofi™ Gold Product Award in Pasta and Noodles Category

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuovo Pasta Production Ltd.'s Fragrant Lemon & Mascarpone Girasole Ravioli has been named the 2024 sofi™ Gold Product Award Winner in the Pasta and Noodles category. The Specialty Food Association's (SFA) sofi™ Awards—which have been bestowed annually since 1972—are a top honor in the $175 billion specialty food industry.

The 2024 sofi™ Awards recognized a New Product Winner and a Gold Product Winner in each of 53 specialty food and beverage product categories. Products were judged on taste—including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma—ingredient quality, and innovation.

"Winning the sofi™ Gold Product Award for our Fragrant Lemon & Mascarpone Girasole Ravioli is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team's dedication to culinary excellence," says Carl Zuanelli, CEO of Nuovo Pasta Production Ltd. "This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and quality in every pasta we create. We are honored that the inspiration from Italy's Amalfi coast, combined with artisanal ingredients, has truly resonated with the judges. We are thrilled to share this prestigious award with our customers and look forward to continuing our journey of bringing the finest Italian culinary experiences to tables across America."

Nuovo Pasta Productions Ltd's Fragrant Lemon & Mascarpone Girasole Ravioli was launched this year as part of the Passport to Italy collection. This collection features 9 of Nuovo Pasta's award winning products. These Nuovo pasta pillows of deliciousness are an invitation to tour the regional food specialties of Italy. A passport to visit Italy's culinary destinations through pasta tastings. Fragrant Lemon & Mascarpone Girasole Ravioli was inspired by the The windswept seascape of the Amalfi coast that grows Italy's famed aromatic lemons. The filling is an artful mix of artisanal mascarpone, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses & lemon zest for a perfect harmony then piped into delicate pasta.

Nuovo Pasta will be featuring their new Sofi award and more at the upcoming 2024 Summer Fancy Food show in New York City from June 23-25. They will be at booth #2855.

"The sofi™ Awards recognize the best, most innovative products in the Specialty Food Industry and the creative, passionate people who make them," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "Winning a sofi™ Award can open doors to new markets and expand business opportunities for the winners, which is central to the SFA's work on behalf of its member makers and manufacturers."

To learn more about Nuovo Pasta' Fragrant Lemon & Mascarpone Girasole Ravioli visit:

https://www.nuovopasta.com/

About Nuovo Pasta Productions Ltd.,

Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd. is a nationally recognized premium refrigerated pasta and sauce producer founded in 1989. With facilities in Stratford, CT and Cleveland, OH, Nuovo employs over 350 people and produces over 25,000,000 pounds of fresh pasta and sauces per year. Nuovo's products are available in specialty stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs throughout the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

A member of the National Pasta Association and the International Pasta Organization , Nuovo Pasta has been serving delicious pasta and pesto sauces to tables across America for over 30 years. In its fourth decade, Nuovo continues to innovate, offering chef-inspired fillings and cutting-edge culinary flavor combinations. The NUOVO way has redefined the gold standard of fresh pasta. Discover more at www.nuovopasta.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , Tiktok . and Pinterest .

About the Specialty Food Association

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading membership trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA prides itself on being an organization by the members and for the members, representing thousands of specialty food makers and manufacturers, importers, retailers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows —which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards —which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA produces the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, the Spill & Dish podcast, year-round educational programming for professionals at every stage in their business journey, and SFA Feed , the industry's go-to daily source for news, trends and new product information. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

Hashtags: #FancyFoodShow #FancyFoodNYC #SpecialtyFood #sofiAwards #sofiStory

SOURCE Nuovo Pasta