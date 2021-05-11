NuovoPay Partners with Angaza to Make Smartphone Technology Accessible in Emerging Markets

PUNE, India, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies is excited to announce that NuovoPay, its device locking technology platform, has joined hands with Angaza , a leading provider of software technology designed specifically for last-mile distribution businesses. With this partnership, Angaza can now offer its last-mile distribution partners NuovoPay's sophisticated mobile locking functionality, designed to secure leased smartphone devices against tampering, theft, and non-payment.

"We are beyond excited to enter into this partnership with Angaza. With this tight integration, we hope to serve consumers in emerging markets with smartphone technology while also ensuring that the technology providers have a seamless device financing and pay-as-you-go experience," commented Mr. Harishanker Kannan, the Co-Founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies.

Angaza's last-mile distribution customers are able to leverage Angaza's software to provide consumers in emerging markets with access to affordable smartphones through a variety of financially inclusive billing models, including pay-as-you-go. NuovoPay's mobile locking technology, alongside these payment models, ensures that last-mile distributors are able to de-risk their investment in devices that have a large up-front purchase cost. NuovoPay allows technology equipment providers to remotely block access to devices that have payments defaulted without spending time and resources on physically recovering the devices. The Angaza and NuovoPay partnership also aims to help streamline the complex process of leasing out devices, allowing for timely payment reminders and collections.

"Increasing consumer access to affordable smartphone technology in emerging markets is a high priority for Angaza and our distribution partners," said Angaza CEO, Lesley Marincola. "We are excited to team up with NuovoPay and provide our customers with the option of adding feature-rich smartphone devices to their product lines that are secured with NuovoPay's mobile locking technology."

This powerful partnership represents a significant step toward providing low-income consumers in underserved markets with increased access to feature-rich smartphone technology. With Angaza and NuovoPay, last-mile distributors will be empowered to offer consumers who lack access to traditional credit systems or banking services with a financially inclusive means of accessing life-changing mobile devices.

About NuovoPay

NuovoPay is a cloud-based finance recovery product that enables telecom carriers, device financing companies and financial institutions to de-risk the device financing model with its remote locking technology. NuovoPay is on a mission to empower finance companies, telecom carriers and resellers to build a sustainable device leasing model. With its remote device locking technology, NuovoPay streamlines the process of protecting the leased devices against non-payments or theft, assuring effortless payment requisition. Leasing companies or telecom carriers can leverage NuovoPay capabilities to enable utmost device security and save physical device recovery costs.

NuovoPay Website: https://nuovopay.com

NuovoPay LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuovopay/

About Angaza

Angaza creates the technology that enables businesses to offer life-changing products to anyone, anywhere. With a technology solution designed for emerging markets, Angaza is revolutionizing last-mile distribution by removing upfront price barriers, enabling 1 billion consumers in emerging markets to pay for life-changing products like solar home systems, smartphones, water pumps and clean cookstoves, in affordable amounts. To learn more, visit: https://www.angaza.com/ .

