NuovoPay Partners with PaygOps to Enhance Smartphone Accessibility

PUNE, India , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies is excited to announce that NuovoPay, its smartphone locking FinTech platform, has partnered with PaygOps, an interoperable B2B software technology platform designed for last-mile distribution businesses. This partnership aims to unravel more upliftment opportunities for millions of people by enabling easy accessibility for smartphone financing, opening new avenues for them for digital technology procurement along with solar home equipment.

PaygOps is a B2B SaaS platform, known for its interoperability to connect energy and utility appliances and payment methods within an enterprise applications suite or API services, that allows distributors to effectively manage their last mile operations. This enables them to provide essential products and services to millions of people at the Bottom of the Pyramid at affordable rates.

Because of this seamless integration, last-mile distributors can now offer NuovoPay smartphone financing to their end users, while complementing their existing processes with PaygOps flexibility to manage finance, sales, after sales, and inventory, thus increasing value for all the stakeholders.

"We are excited to partner with PaygOps/Solaris. The services and offerings of PaygOps/Solaris are perfectly aligned with what we do at NuovoPay. Our solution, which essentially helps in curbing the digital divide while making smartphone financing seamless and risk free, is complementary to the vision of Solaris Offgrid which is of enabling companies to deliver life-changing technology to the Next Billion," says Nitesh Bhalothia, Head of Sales at NuovoPay.

"As we continue tailoring our IT solutions to serve multiple industries, we believe that NuovoPay is not only a key player in the digital sector, but an important partner whose mission aligns perfectly with that of Solaris Offgrid, which favours PaygOps platform to support them in reaching more households with reliable products and facilitating greater access to consumer financing, while we combine efforts to close the digital gap in the developing world" says Thibault Lesueur, Co-founder and CCO at Solaris Offgrid.

NuovoPay is a cloud-based product that enables telecom carriers, smartphone financing companies and financial institutions to de-risk the smartphone financing model with its remote locking technology. NuovoPay is on a mission to empower finance companies, telecom carriers, and resellers to build a sustainable smartphone financing model. NuovoPay is set out to build a technology platform that will enable people across the world to have easy access to consumer finance & hardware such as smartphones, irrespective of credit history. With its remote smartphone locking technology, NuovoPay streamlines the process of protecting the financed smartphones against non-payments or theft assuring effortless payment requisition. Financing companies or telecom carriers can leverage NuovoPay capabilities to enable utmost smartphone security and save physical smartphone recovery costs.

Solaris Offgrid supports distributors and manufacturers across all industries in over 35 countries through Product Development Services and flexible IT solutions. Solaris Offgrid's flagship PaygOps platform is an interoperable B2B SaaS which connects energy and utility appliances (solar devices, water-pumps, cookstoves, smart metres, e-bikes) and payment methods (Pay-as-you-go and Mobile Money) within a suite of enterprise applications or API services, to allow distributors to smoothly manage their operations and tackle their challenges at the last mile, thus enabling them to provide affordable essential products and services to millions of people at the Bottom-of-the-Pyramid.

